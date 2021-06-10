2022 Ford Maverick: This super-affordable hybrid pickup could be a gamechanger

Ford's new unibody pickup may be compact in size, but it's still plenty rugged both inside and out.
You're looking at the 2022 Ford Maverick, arguably the biggest truck debut this year -- this, despite its diminutive size.
The Maverick's interior is quite simple, but not without flair, especially in higher-end trims with contrasting upholstery and trim colors like this.
One of Maverick's signature features is the Flexbed, which is chockablock with clever things to make life just a little easier.
This truck's tailgate can be locked in a mid-position so you can haul four-by-eight sheets of building material --- be it boards or drywall -- without issue.
The Flexbed features numerous cutouts so you can make your own cargo dividers using simple pieces of wood.
Thanks to its compact dimensions, the Maverick should be super maneuverable, especially in tight quarters.
The Maverick's exterior styling is clean and simple, a real no-frills affair.
This is an honest little pickup.
The Maverick's door panels are uniquely designed and can easily accommodate 1-liter water bottles.
