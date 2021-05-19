2022 Ford F-150 Lightning electrifies America's best-selling truck

The all-electric F-150 is a huge step forward for Ford.
Meet the 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning.
The Lightning is Ford's all-electric F-150 pickup truck.
Ford says the F-150 should get up to 300 miles of range.
It'll be seriously capable, too.
The F-150 Lightning can tow up to 10,000 pounds.
It can store up enough electricity to power your house. Seriously.
The Lightning can power all sorts of outdoor accessories, too.
The front trunk -- or frunk -- has 14 cubic feet of cargo space.
The F-150 Lightning will hit the road later this year.
