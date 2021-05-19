2022 Ford F-150 Lightning electrifies America's best-selling truck

The all-electric F-150 is a huge step forward for Ford.

2022 Ford F-150 Lightning
Ford

Meet the 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning.

2022 Ford F-150 Lightning
Ford

The Lightning is Ford's all-electric F-150 pickup truck.

2022 Ford F-150 Lightning
Ford

Ford says the F-150 should get up to 300 miles of range.

2022 Ford F-150 Lightning
Ford

It'll be seriously capable, too.

2022 Ford F-150 Lightning
Ford

The F-150 Lightning can tow up to 10,000 pounds.

2022 Ford F-150 Lightning
Ford

It can store up enough electricity to power your house. Seriously.

2022 Ford F-150 Lightning
Ford

The Lightning can power all sorts of outdoor accessories, too.

2022 Ford F-150 Lightning
Ford

The front trunk -- or frunk -- has 14 cubic feet of cargo space.

2022 Ford F-150 Lightning
Ford

The F-150 Lightning will hit the road later this year.

2022 Ford F-150 Lightning
Ford

Keep clicking or scrolling for more 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning photos.

2022 Ford F-150 Lightning
Ford
2022 Ford F-150 Lightning
Ford
2022 Ford F-150 Lightning
Ford
2022 Ford F-150 Lightning
Ford
2022 Ford F-150 Lightning
Ford
2022 Ford F-150 Lightning
Ford
2022 Ford F-150 Lightning
Ford
2022 Ford F-150 Lightning
Ford
2022 Ford F-150 Lightning
Ford
2022 Ford F-150 Lightning
Ford
