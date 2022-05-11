2022 Ford F-150 Lightning Does Truck Stuff With Aplomb

All looks pretty familiar, doesn't it? That's the idea.
This is the 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning.
It may look like a normal truck...
And do normal truck stuff...
But it's far from your average truck. It's fully battery-powered, with a maximum range of up to 320 miles depending on configuration.
But it's not just emissions-free. That battery pack can be used to power all manner of things at the camp or job site.
Yes, you can even recharge another EV if you really want to.
But if you want a truck, you probably want to tow, and the Lightning can tow up to 10,000 pounds.
Range while towing? That's to be determined, but expect up to a 50% reduction.
Off road too, it's a real brute.
The F-150 Lightning delivers on all its promise and more. It's a real game-changer.