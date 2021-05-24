2022 Ford F-150 Lightning Pro is an EV that's ready to work

Ford's new electric truck offers commercial-grade toughness.

Ford offers its new F-150 Lightning Pro in a work truck spec.

It still has the same huge frunk with 14 cubic-feet of space.

It'll work just as hard as any other F-150 Lightning.

And yes, it can power your house.

The Pro has a crew cab body style.

Ford is targeting up to 300 miles of range.

With the long-range battery, Ford says the Lightning can tow 10,000 pounds.

The Pro starts right around $40,000.

It features all sorts of innovative tech.

Look for the F-150 Lightning to go on sale in 2022.

