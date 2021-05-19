2022 Ford F-150 Lightning defines a segment

  • 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning
  • 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning
  • 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning
  • 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning
  • 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning
  • 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning
  • 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning
  • 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning
  • 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning
  • 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning
  • 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning
  • 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning
  • 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning
  • 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning
  • 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning
  • 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning
  • 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning
  • 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning
  • 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning
  • 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning
  • 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning
  • 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning
  • 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning
  • 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning
  • 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning
  • 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning
  • 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning
  • 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning
  • 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning
  • 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning
  • 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning
  • 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning
  • 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning
  • 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning
  • 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning
  • 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning
  • 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning
  • 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning
  • 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning
  • 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning
  • 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning
  • 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning
  • 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning
  • 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning
  • 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning
  • 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning
  • 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning
  • 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning
  • 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning
  • 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning
  • 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning
  • 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning
  • 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning
  • 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning
  • 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning
  • 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning
  • 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning
  • 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning
  • 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning
  • 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning
  • 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning
  • 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning

The 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning is a game-changing truck.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
1
of 62

This rig looks like an F-150 because it is an F-150. The body is the same as what's fitted to conventional models. 

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
2
of 62

You can get the Lightning with a SuperCrew body and a 5.5-foot bed... that's it.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
3
of 62

Unlike regular F-150s, this one's grille is solid and it features a prominent lightbar.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
4
of 62

Inside, the Lightning's interior looks suitably swanky.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
5
of 62

The cabin's biggest change is the addition of a new 15.5-inch touchscreen. 

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
6
of 62

Max-Recline fronts seats are offered in the Lightning.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
7
of 62

BlueCruise, Ford's hands-free driving aid, will be offered for this all-electric truck.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
8
of 62

What do you think of this Lightning badge?

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
9
of 62

For more photos of the 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning, keep clicking through this gallery.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
10
of 62
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
11
of 62
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
12
of 62
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
13
of 62
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
14
of 62
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
15
of 62
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
16
of 62
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
17
of 62
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
18
of 62
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
19
of 62
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
20
of 62
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
21
of 62
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
22
of 62
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
23
of 62
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
24
of 62
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
25
of 62
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
26
of 62
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
27
of 62
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
28
of 62
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
29
of 62
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
30
of 62
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
31
of 62
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
32
of 62
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
33
of 62
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
34
of 62
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
35
of 62
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
36
of 62
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
37
of 62
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
38
of 62
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
39
of 62
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
40
of 62
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
41
of 62
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
42
of 62
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
43
of 62
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
44
of 62
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
45
of 62
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
46
of 62
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
47
of 62
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
48
of 62
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
49
of 62
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
50
of 62
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
51
of 62
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
52
of 62
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
53
of 62
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
54
of 62
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
55
of 62
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
56
of 62
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
57
of 62
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
58
of 62
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
59
of 62
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
60
of 62
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
61
of 62
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
62
of 62
Now Reading

2022 Ford F-150 Lightning defines a segment

Up Next

2022 Ford F-150 Lightning electrifies America's best-selling truck
Audi launches subscription for MMI Navigation Plus with Function On Demand program

Audi launches subscription for MMI Navigation Plus with Function On Demand program

by
Bugatti races its Chiron Sport against a fighter jet in a new short film

Bugatti races its Chiron Sport against a fighter jet in a new short film

by
Porsche preps a speedy new Cayenne Coupe performance SUV

Porsche preps a speedy new Cayenne Coupe performance SUV

by
Tesla Cybertruck production starts this year, company communications say

Tesla Cybertruck production starts this year, company communications say

by
2022 Ford F-150 Lightning ride-along reveals robust capabilities, quiet refinement

2022 Ford F-150 Lightning ride-along reveals robust capabilities, quiet refinement

by