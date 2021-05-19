2022 Ford F-150 Lightning defines a segment

The 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning is a game-changing truck.
This rig looks like an F-150 because it is an F-150. The body is the same as what's fitted to conventional models.
You can get the Lightning with a SuperCrew body and a 5.5-foot bed... that's it.
Unlike regular F-150s, this one's grille is solid and it features a prominent lightbar.
Inside, the Lightning's interior looks suitably swanky.
The cabin's biggest change is the addition of a new 15.5-inch touchscreen.
Max-Recline fronts seats are offered in the Lightning.
BlueCruise, Ford's hands-free driving aid, will be offered for this all-electric truck.
What do you think of this Lightning badge?
