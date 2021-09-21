2022 Ford Expedition: More than meets the eye

Visually, not too much has changed, but this large SUV's 2022 refresh goes farther than you'd think.
This is the refreshed 2022 Ford Expedition. Can you spot the changes?
No, there are no earth-shattering upgrades here, but a raft of minor enhancements really add up.
This SUV's interior isn't all new, but plenty has been changed and it looks great.
A 12-inch landscape-oriented screen is standard, but certain models come with a mammoth 15.5-incher, as is also found in the Mustang Mach-E and upcoming F-150 Lightning.
The new Stealth Performance Package model features stylish 22-inch wheels.
The Expedition's various grilles have been restyled for 2022.
New materials and features spruce up this SUV's interior.
That uplevel screen is impossible to ignore, yet it's still nicely integrated into the dashboard.
The new Timberline model features enhanced off-road capability, so active families can be more activer...
