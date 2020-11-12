This high-roof hauler offers an estimated driving range of 126 miles and comes standard with a 12-inch touchscreen.
This is the new 2022 Ford E-Transit all-electric commercial van.
An optional feature called Pro Power lets the E-Transit run various tools, no need for a generator!
This van's charging port is right underneath the Ford oval.
Here's a close-up shot of the charging door.
Aside from some blue accents, there aren't many visual differences between the new E-Transit and standard models.
Charging times vary based on the power source.
When hooked to a 115-kW DC fast charger, the E-Transit can gain about 30 miles of range in just 10 minutes.
Can you see the electrons filling the battery? Neither can I.
The new E-Transit serves up an estimated 266 horsepower and 317 pound-feet of torque.
For more photos of the 2022 Ford E-Transit, keep scrolling through this gallery.
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.
Discuss: Ford reveals innovative 2022 E-Transit commercial van
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.