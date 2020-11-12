Ford reveals innovative 2022 E-Transit commercial van

This high-roof hauler offers an estimated driving range of 126 miles and comes standard with a 12-inch touchscreen.

2022 Ford E-Transit
1 of 17
Ford

This is the new 2022 Ford E-Transit all-electric commercial van.

Read the article
2022 Ford E-Transit
2 of 17
Ford

An optional feature called Pro Power lets the E-Transit run various tools, no need for a generator!

Read the article
2022 Ford E-Transit
3 of 17
Ford

This van's charging port is right underneath the Ford oval.

Read the article
2022 Ford E-Transit
4 of 17
Ford

Here's a close-up shot of the charging door. 

Read the article
2022 Ford E-Transit
5 of 17
Ford

Aside from some blue accents, there aren't many visual differences between the new E-Transit and standard models. 

Read the article
2022 Ford E-Transit
6 of 17
Ford

Charging times vary based on the power source. 

Read the article
2022 Ford E-Transit
7 of 17
Ford

When hooked to a 115-kW DC fast charger, the E-Transit can gain about 30 miles of range in just 10 minutes.  

Read the article
2022 Ford E-Transit
8 of 17
Ford

Can you see the electrons filling the battery? Neither can I.

Read the article
2022 Ford E-Transit
9 of 17
Ford

The new E-Transit serves up an estimated 266 horsepower and 317 pound-feet of torque.

Read the article
2022 Ford E-Transit
10 of 17
Ford

For more photos of the 2022 Ford E-Transit, keep scrolling through this gallery.

Read the article
2022 Ford E-Transit
11 of 17
Ford
Read the article
2022 Ford E-Transit
12 of 17
Ford
Read the article
2022 Ford E-Transit
13 of 17
Ford
Read the article
2022 Ford E-Transit
14 of 17
Ford
Read the article
2022 Ford E-Transit
15 of 17
Ford
Read the article
2022 Ford E-Transit
16 of 17
Ford
Read the article
2022 Ford E-Transit
17 of 17
Ford
Read the article
BMW iX is the Bavarian automaker's future

BMW iX is the Bavarian automaker's future

17 Photos
2022 Hyundai Tucson has wacky styling with hidden headlights

2022 Hyundai Tucson has wacky styling with hidden headlights

48 Photos
2021 Lexus LS 500 gets a little bit better in almost every way

2021 Lexus LS 500 gets a little bit better in almost every way

27 Photos
2021 BMW Alpina XB7 has poise and pedigree

2021 BMW Alpina XB7 has poise and pedigree

32 Photos
2021 Honda Accord Hybrid keeps it efficient

2021 Honda Accord Hybrid keeps it efficient

21 Photos
Nissan Frontier previewed with the new Navara

Nissan Frontier previewed with the new Navara

31 Photos
BMW's R18 is the definition of a modern classic motorcycle

BMW's R18 is the definition of a modern classic motorcycle

71 Photos