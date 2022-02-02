2022 Ford Bronco is at home both on- and off-road

Even with its beefcake Sasquatch package, there's so much livability contained in the new Bronco.
Ford has been swinging for the fences lately, and every time the bat connects with the ball, it's been an absolute dinger.
It shouldn't come as a surprise, then, that the big-boy Bronco has also sailed out of the park and landed three blocks over. It's a good'un.
The Ford Bronco makes a hell of a first impression rolling down the street.
It's big, it's blocky and -- in my tester's Wildtrak Sasquatch trim -- it's riding on some incredibly beefy all-terrain tires.
While the Ford Bronco's hardtop seals well enough to keep the weather outside, it doesn't protect against wind noise, of which there is plenty.
Ford offers a noise-deadening headliner for $450, which my tester has, and which I believe should be standard equipment.
My Wildtrak-trim tester sports the more powerful engine of the two on offer, a 2.7-liter twin-turbocharged V6 making 330 horsepower and 415 pound-feet of torque.
Even with a Raptor model on the way, this V6 makes the Bronco scoot, emitting a pleasant note as it shoves itself along.
It all comes together very nicely, until you reach the EPA fuel-economy estimates.
