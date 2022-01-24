/> ED I T O R S C H O I C E IN N O V A T IO N A W A R D
2022 Ford Bronco Raptor: My, what big everything you have

Ford's popular 4x4 SUV has just bulked up in the spirit of an Ultra4 off-road race truck, and we got an in-person look.

Chris Paukert
2022 Ford Bronco Raptor
Yep, this is a bonus second gallery of the 2022 Ford Bronco Raptor. I couldn't resist taking some extra snaps when we saw it in person in frigid midwinter Detroit. Enjoy.

2022 Ford Bronco Raptor
Packing a 3.0-liter twin-turbo EcoBoost V6 with an estimated 400 horsepower, Ford says this new SUV is the closest thing you can get to an Ultra4 race truck for the street.

2022 Ford Bronco Raptor
This is a wiiiide truck. With track width expanded by 8.6 inches versus a standard Bronco, this 4x4 is only a smidge narrower than the much longer F-150 Raptor.

2022 Ford Bronco Raptor
Available only as a four-door model, the new Bronco boasts 13.1 inches of ground clearance.

2022 Ford Bronco Raptor
Cartoonishly large flared fenders are made out of sheet-molding compound, as is the new Raptor-specific hood.

2022 Ford Bronco Raptor
That's a 37-inch BFGoodrich K02 hung out back, and it's so big and heavy that Ford had to reengineer the spare tire carrier.

2022 Ford Bronco Raptor
This one is painted code orange, a new color for Bronco, but a well-known hue for Raptor fans.

2022 Ford Bronco Raptor
The Bronco Raptor's interior features new, hip-hugging seats, a redesigned steering wheel with paddle shifters and a full digital gauge cluster, among other changes.

2022 Ford Bronco Raptor
The new Raptor will be available for orders in March and the first examples are expected in dealers this summer.

2022 Ford Bronco Raptor
Other than saying it's targeting 400 hp, Ford isn't saying how much power it expects the Bronco Raptor's 3.0-liter engine to make. This is a version of the engine found in the Explorer ST and Lincoln Aviator, and with better breathing, it'd be surprising if Ford couldn't best those vehicles' power totals.

2022 Ford Bronco Raptor
These flares give the Bronco Raptor a ton of attitude, but combined with other changes, they also unwittingly remove a lot of the retro charm of the standard Bronco's design.

2022 Ford Bronco Raptor
The Raptor features substantially upgraded airflow, including intake and exhaust.

2022 Ford Bronco Raptor
A new two-piece grille boasts 50% higher airflow, replacing the standard model's Bronco script with bold Ford letters. Note the amber marker lights and modular bumper.

2022 Ford Bronco Raptor
Keep clicking or scrolling for dozens of additional images of the 2022 Ford Bronco Raptor.

2022 Ford Bronco Raptor
2022 Ford Bronco Raptor
2022 Ford Bronco Raptor
2022 Ford Bronco Raptor
2022 Ford Bronco Raptor
2022 Ford Bronco Raptor
2022 Ford Bronco Raptor
2022 Ford Bronco Raptor
2022 Ford Bronco Raptor
2022 Ford Bronco Raptor
2022 Ford Bronco Raptor
2022 Ford Bronco Raptor
2022 Ford Bronco Raptor
2022 Ford Bronco Raptor
2022 Ford Bronco Raptor
2022 Ford Bronco Raptor
2022 Ford Bronco Raptor
2022 Ford Bronco Raptor
2022 Ford Bronco Raptor
2022 Ford Bronco Raptor
2022 Ford Bronco Raptor
2022 Ford Bronco Raptor
2022 Ford Bronco Raptor
2022 Ford Bronco Raptor
2022 Ford Bronco Raptor
2022 Ford Bronco Raptor
2022 Ford Bronco Raptor
2022 Ford Bronco Raptor
2022 Ford Bronco Raptor
2022 Ford Bronco Raptor
2022 Ford Bronco Raptor
2022 Ford Bronco Raptor
2022 Ford Bronco Raptor
2022 Ford Bronco Raptor
2022 Ford Bronco Raptor
2022 Ford Bronco Raptor
2022 Ford Bronco Raptor
2022 Ford Bronco Raptor
2022 Ford Bronco Raptor
2022 Ford Bronco Raptor
2022 Ford Bronco Raptor
2022 Ford Bronco Raptor
2022 Ford Bronco Raptor
2022 Ford Bronco Raptor
2022 Ford Bronco Raptor
2022 Ford Bronco Raptor
2022 Ford Bronco Raptor
2022 Ford Bronco Raptor
2022 Ford Bronco Raptor
2022 Ford Bronco Raptor
2022 Ford Bronco Raptor
2022 Ford Bronco Raptor
2022 Ford Bronco Raptor
2022 Ford Bronco Raptor
2022 Ford Bronco Raptor
2022 Ford Bronco Raptor
2022 Ford Bronco Raptor
2022 Ford Bronco Raptor
2022 Ford Bronco Raptor
2022 Ford Bronco Raptor
2022 Ford Bronco Raptor
