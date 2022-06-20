X
2022 Ford Bronco Raptor Looks Good Dirty

Ford's latest go-fast SUV is a total champ.

img-4356-2
Emme Hall
img-4356-2

Emme Hall

See full bio
2022 Ford Bronco Raptor
1 of 45 Ford

This is the 2022 Ford Bronco Raptor.

2022 Ford Bronco Raptor
2 of 45 Ford

This Bronco boasts more power, more ground clearance and more capability than other variants.

2022 Ford Bronco Raptor
3 of 45 Nick Miotke/Roadshow

Under the hood is a 3.0-liter twin-turbo V6 with 418 horsepower and 440 pound-feet of torque.

2022 Ford Bronco Raptor
4 of 45 Ford

The Bronco Raptor comes standard with 37-inch BF Goodrich KO2 tires.

2022 Ford Bronco Raptor
5 of 45 Ford

The departure angle here is 40.5 degrees.

2022 Ford Bronco Raptor
6 of 45 Ford

The approach angle is 47.2 degrees.

2022 Ford Bronco Raptor
7 of 45 Ford

Ground clearance sits at a very healthy 13.1 inches.

2022 Ford Bronco Raptor
8 of 45 Emme Hall/CNET Cars

The SUV is almost 10 inches wider than its non-Raptor brethren.

2022 Ford Bronco Raptor
9 of 45 Emme Hall/CNET Cars

The Bronco Raptor is only available as a four-door model. 

2022 Ford Bronco Raptor
10 of 45 Ford

Oh, and you can jump it.

2022 Ford Bronco Raptor
11 of 45 Nick Miotke/Roadshow

The 2022 Ford Bronco Raptor starts right around $70,000. Keep scrolling for more photos.

2022 Ford Bronco Raptor
12 of 45 Nick Miotke/Roadshow
2022 Ford Bronco Raptor
13 of 45 Nick Miotke/Roadshow
2022 Ford Bronco Raptor
14 of 45 Nick Miotke/Roadshow
2022 Ford Bronco Raptor
15 of 45 Nick Miotke/Roadshow
2022 Ford Bronco Raptor
16 of 45 Nick Miotke/Roadshow
2022 Ford Bronco Raptor
17 of 45 Nick Miotke/Roadshow
2022 Ford Bronco Raptor
18 of 45 Nick Miotke/Roadshow
2022 Ford Bronco Raptor
19 of 45 Nick Miotke/Roadshow
2022 Ford Bronco Raptor
20 of 45 Nick Miotke/Roadshow
2022 Ford Bronco Raptor
21 of 45 Nick Miotke/Roadshow
2022 Ford Bronco Raptor
22 of 45 Nick Miotke/Roadshow
2022 Ford Bronco Raptor
23 of 45 Nick Miotke/Roadshow
2022 Ford Bronco Raptor
24 of 45 Nick Miotke/Roadshow
2022 Ford Bronco Raptor
25 of 45 Nick Miotke/Roadshow
2022 Ford Bronco Raptor
26 of 45 Ford
2022 Ford Bronco Raptor
27 of 45 Ford
2022 Ford Bronco Raptor
28 of 45 Ford
2022 Ford Bronco Raptor
29 of 45 Ford
2022 Ford Bronco Raptor
30 of 45 Ford
2022 Ford Bronco Raptor
31 of 45 Ford
2022 Ford Bronco Raptor
32 of 45 Ford
2022 Ford Bronco Raptor
33 of 45 Ford
2022 Ford Bronco Raptor
34 of 45 Emme Hall/CNET Cars
2022 Ford Bronco Raptor
35 of 45 Emme Hall/CNET Cars
2022 Ford Bronco Raptor
36 of 45 Ford
2022 Ford Bronco Raptor
37 of 45 Ford
2022 Ford Bronco Raptor
38 of 45 Ford
2022 Ford Bronco Raptor
39 of 45 Ford
2022 Ford Bronco Raptor
40 of 45 Emme Hall/CNET Cars
2022 Ford Bronco Raptor
41 of 45 Ford
2022 Ford Bronco Raptor
42 of 45 Emme Hall/CNET Cars
2022 Ford Bronco Raptor
43 of 45 Emme Hall/CNET Cars
2022 Ford Bronco Raptor
44 of 45 Ford
2022 Ford Bronco Raptor
45 of 45 Emme Hall/CNET Cars

