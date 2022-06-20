2022 Ford Bronco Raptor Looks Good Dirty

This is the 2022 Ford Bronco Raptor.
This Bronco boasts more power, more ground clearance and more capability than other variants.
Under the hood is a 3.0-liter twin-turbo V6 with 418 horsepower and 440 pound-feet of torque.
The Bronco Raptor comes standard with 37-inch BF Goodrich KO2 tires.
The departure angle here is 40.5 degrees.
The approach angle is 47.2 degrees.
Ground clearance sits at a very healthy 13.1 inches.
The SUV is almost 10 inches wider than its non-Raptor brethren.
The Bronco Raptor is only available as a four-door model.
Oh, and you can jump it.
The 2022 Ford Bronco Raptor starts right around $70,000.