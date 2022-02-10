/> ED I T O R S C H O I C E IN N O V A T IO N A W A R D
X

2022 Ford Bronco Everglades is our kind of swamp rat

Designed to venture deep into the mud, Ford's latest hardcore SUV features a factory-installed winch and snorkel.

skype-headshot
Chris Paukert
skype-headshot

Chris Paukert

See full bio
2022 Ford Bronco Everglades - fr
1 of 50 Ford

The latest addition to the Blue Oval's hardcore 4x4 SUV family is the 2022 Ford Bronco Everglades.

2022 Ford Bronco Everglades - fr
2 of 50 Ford

Designed with overlanding and mudding in mind, the new model builds atop today's Black Diamond trim and the Sasquatch off-road package.

2022 Ford Bronco Everglades - fr
3 of 50 Ford

It's available only as a four-door (sorry, shorty fans). You can get eruption green paint, though.

2022 Ford Bronco Everglades - fr
4 of 50 Ford

The cabin expects you to play dirty: It features marine-grade vinyl upholstery and wash-out rubberized flooring.

2022 Ford Bronco Everglades - fr
5 of 50 Ford

The Everglades comes with the first factory-installed winch we can ever recall seeing on a production truck. It's a Warn Zeon 10-S rated at 10,000 pounds.

2022 Ford Bronco Everglades - fr
6 of 50 Ford

A snorkel keeps the engine breathing clean air whether you're verifying the Everglades' 36.4-inch max wading depth or traipsing through the sand.

2022 Ford Bronco Everglades - fr
7 of 50 Ford

The Ford-designed unit mounts to the passenger-side A-pillar and can be configured with its opening fore or aft, depending on conditions.

2022 Ford Bronco Everglades - fr
8 of 50 Ford

Ford also raised the vents on the transmission, transfer case and the front and rear axles to allow for scenes like this.

2022 Ford Bronco Everglades - fr
9 of 50 Ford

Bronco Everglades' approach angle is listed at 37.8 degrees, its breakover angle is 26.3 degrees and its departure angle is 37.1 degrees.

2022 Ford Bronco Everglades - fr
10 of 50 Ford

Topographic-map-style fender graphics are part of the deal, too.

2022 Ford Bronco Everglades - fr
11 of 50 Ford

Carbonized-gray painted alloy wheels come in an Everglades-specific pattern. As on other Sasquatch-equipped models, they're wrapped in 35-inch Goodyear mud-terrain rubber.

2022 Ford Bronco Everglades - fr
12 of 50 Ford

The new Everglades is only available with the base 2.3-liter EcoBoost four-cylinder engine and a 10-speed automatic. The lack of a V6 option like other Bronco models is a bit of a bummer.

2022 Ford Bronco Everglades - fr
13 of 50 Ford

Running on premium fuel, the four-cylinder is good for 300 horsepower and 325 pound-feet of torque. If you run it on the cheap stuff, you'll see 275 and 315, respectively.

2022 Ford Bronco Everglades - fr
14 of 50 Ford

Available this summer, the 2022 Ford Bronco Everglades carries a $54,595 manufacturer-suggested retail price (including $1,495 destination fee). That makes it the most expensive Bronco you can get short of a Raptor.

2022 Ford Bronco Everglades - fr
15 of 50 Ford

Ford plans to open orders in March, with priority going to existing Bronco reservation holders who don't yet have a build date for their rig. 

2022 Ford Bronco Everglades - fr
16 of 50 Ford

Will Jeep have an answer for this new model?

2022 Ford Bronco Everglades - fr
17 of 50 Ford

Keep clicking or scrolling for dozens of additional images of the 2022 Ford Bronco Everglades.

2022 Ford Bronco Everglades - fr
18 of 50 Ford
2022 Ford Bronco Everglades - fr
19 of 50 Ford
2022 Ford Bronco Everglades - fr
20 of 50 Ford
2022 Ford Bronco Everglades - fr
21 of 50 Ford
2022 Ford Bronco Everglades - fr
22 of 50 Ford
2022 Ford Bronco Everglades - fr
23 of 50 Ford
2022 Ford Bronco Everglades - fr
24 of 50 Ford
2022 Ford Bronco Everglades - fr
25 of 50 Ford
2022 Ford Bronco Everglades - fr
26 of 50 Ford
2022 Ford Bronco Everglades - fr
27 of 50 Ford
2022 Ford Bronco Everglades - fr
28 of 50 Ford
2022 Ford Bronco Everglades - fr
29 of 50 Ford
2022 Ford Bronco Everglades - fr
30 of 50 Ford
2022 Ford Bronco Everglades - fr
31 of 50 Ford
2022 Ford Bronco Everglades - fr
32 of 50 Ford
2022 Ford Bronco Everglades - fr
33 of 50 Ford
2022 Ford Bronco Everglades - fr
34 of 50 Ford
2022 Ford Bronco Everglades - fr
35 of 50 Ford
2022 Ford Bronco Everglades - fr
36 of 50 Ford
2022 Ford Bronco Everglades - fr
37 of 50 Ford
2022 Ford Bronco Everglades - fr
38 of 50 Ford
2022 Ford Bronco Everglades - fr
39 of 50 Ford
2022 Ford Bronco Everglades - fr
40 of 50 Ford
2022 Ford Bronco Everglades - fr
41 of 50 Ford
2022 Ford Bronco Everglades - fr
42 of 50 Ford
2022 Ford Bronco Everglades - fr
43 of 50 Ford
2022 Ford Bronco Everglades - fr
44 of 50 Ford
2022 Ford Bronco Everglades - fr
45 of 50 Ford
2022 Ford Bronco Everglades - fr
46 of 50 Ford
2022 Ford Bronco Everglades - fr
47 of 50 Ford
2022 Ford Bronco Everglades - fr
48 of 50 Ford
2022 Ford Bronco Everglades - fr
49 of 50 Ford
2022 Ford Bronco Everglades - fr
50 of 50 Ford

More Galleries

2022's best TV shows you can't miss on Netflix, HBO, Disney Plus and more

More Galleries

2022's best TV shows you can't miss on Netflix, HBO, Disney Plus and more

67 Photos
The 41 best games on Nintendo Switch

More Galleries

The 41 best games on Nintendo Switch

42 Photos
Rolls-Royce Phantom Orchid is subtle and stunning

More Galleries

Rolls-Royce Phantom Orchid is subtle and stunning

19 Photos
Jeep and Razor team up on RX200 'Trail Rated' electric scooter

More Galleries

Jeep and Razor team up on RX200 'Trail Rated' electric scooter

5 Photos
2021 Ford Bronco Badlands is ready for adventure

More Galleries

2021 Ford Bronco Badlands is ready for adventure

75 Photos
2022 Lexus LX 600 is a mountain-climbing mall-crawler

More Galleries

2022 Lexus LX 600 is a mountain-climbing mall-crawler

74 Photos
24 tips to help you save on your electric bill

More Galleries

24 tips to help you save on your electric bill

25 Photos