2022 Ford Bronco Everglades is our kind of swamp rat

Designed to venture deep into the mud, Ford's latest hardcore SUV features a factory-installed winch and snorkel.
The latest addition to the Blue Oval's hardcore 4x4 SUV family is the 2022 Ford Bronco Everglades.
Designed with overlanding and mudding in mind, the new model builds atop today's Black Diamond trim and the Sasquatch off-road package.
It's available only as a four-door (sorry, shorty fans). You can get eruption green paint, though.
The cabin expects you to play dirty: It features marine-grade vinyl upholstery and wash-out rubberized flooring.
The Everglades comes with the first factory-installed winch we can ever recall seeing on a production truck. It's a Warn Zeon 10-S rated at 10,000 pounds.
A snorkel keeps the engine breathing clean air whether you're verifying the Everglades' 36.4-inch max wading depth or traipsing through the sand.
The Ford-designed unit mounts to the passenger-side A-pillar and can be configured with its opening fore or aft, depending on conditions.
Ford also raised the vents on the transmission, transfer case and the front and rear axles to allow for scenes like this.
Bronco Everglades' approach angle is listed at 37.8 degrees, its breakover angle is 26.3 degrees and its departure angle is 37.1 degrees.
Topographic-map-style fender graphics are part of the deal, too.
Carbonized-gray painted alloy wheels come in an Everglades-specific pattern. As on other Sasquatch-equipped models, they're wrapped in 35-inch Goodyear mud-terrain rubber.
The new Everglades is only available with the base 2.3-liter EcoBoost four-cylinder engine and a 10-speed automatic. The lack of a V6 option like other Bronco models is a bit of a bummer.
Running on premium fuel, the four-cylinder is good for 300 horsepower and 325 pound-feet of torque. If you run it on the cheap stuff, you'll see 275 and 315, respectively.
Available this summer, the 2022 Ford Bronco Everglades carries a $54,595 manufacturer-suggested retail price (including $1,495 destination fee). That makes it the most expensive Bronco you can get short of a Raptor.
Ford plans to open orders in March, with priority going to existing Bronco reservation holders who don't yet have a build date for their rig.
Will Jeep have an answer for this new model?
