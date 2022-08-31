X
2022 Ford Bronco Everglades Welcomes the Rough Stuff

Thanks to a snorkel, an improved wading depth and a 10,000-pound winch, the Everglades can go where many other Broncos cannot.

Andrew Krok
Andrew Krok

With just a few key changes, the 2022 Ford Bronco Everglades adds even more overlanding-ready capability than a standard Bronco.     

But these aren't tweaks destined for mall crawling; this thing begs to be run muddy and put away wet, and you'll be doing a disservice if you buy this trim and don't do precisely that.

Vent tubes for the transmission, transfer case and axles have all been raised between 2 and 3 inches, which improves the wading depth to an impressive 36.4 inches of water, nearly 3 inches more than a Bronco Sasquatch.    

A new snorkel ensures that air is the only thing reaching the engine, and it has the pleasant side effects of being bitchin' and adding some throaty intake noises.    

Throw in some beefy 315/70R17 Goodyear Territory mud-terrain tires wrapped around dark 17-inch wheels, an exclusive sandy shade of paint and some unique squared fender flares, and the Bronco Everglades looks ready for business.

But the real piece de resistance hangs out up front, protruding some 8 inches off the modular front bumper.     

This Warn winch carries a 100-foot synthetic line, is capable of pulling 10,000 pounds and looks absolutely freakin' awesome.     

It comes standard from the factory on the Everglades, which means it had to be crash tested, and I truly pity whatever dares smash into it.     

While I never get into enough trouble to need the winch, it pervades my every thought, turning every tall or heavy object into a game of, "Oh, I bet I could pull that down."     

Keep scrolling to check out even more pictures of the 2022 Ford Bronco Everglades.

