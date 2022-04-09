/> ED I T O R S C H O I C E IN N O V A T IO N A W A R D
2022 Easter Jeep Safari Concepts Are 4x4s for the Faithful

Jeep's annual concept-truck roundup runs the gamut this year from a crazy-powerful Wrangler EV to a shortened Gladiator and an off-roadier Grand Cherokee.

Chris Paukert
2022 Easter Jeep Safari concepts - full line
1 of 15

2022 Easter Jeep Safari concepts

Every year, Jeep goes all out with a suite of concept 4x4 models for the Easter Jeep Safari in Moab, Utah. This year, it's bringing some of the concepts that debuted during SEMA.

2022 Easter Jeep Safari concepts
2 of 15

Jeep Wrangler Magneto 2.0 Concept

This year's most ambitious concept is actually a rework of last year's Wrangler-based Magneto EV. This time, Jeep has chopped a foot out of the wheelbase and added more than twice the horsepower.

2022 Easter Jeep Safari concepts
3 of 15

The all-electric 4x4 is unusual in that it has a six-speed manual gearbox based on a Hellcat transmission. Jeep says the 650-horsepower powertrain gets this guy to 60 mph in just 2 seconds.

2022 Easter Jeep Safari concepts
4 of 15

Jeep Bob Concept

Based on a Gladiator Rubicon pickup, the Bob gets its name from its truncated tale bed. Jeep hacked about a foot off the back end for better off-road ability and a unique look.

2022 Easter Jeep Safari concepts
5 of 15

Despite looking like a bimini fabric top, there's actually a hardtop underneath there. Neat.

2022 Easter Jeep Safari concepts
6 of 15

Jeep Rubicon 20th Anniversary Concept

Jeep's range-topping Rubicon off-road trim is turning 20 years old.

2022 Easter Jeep Safari concepts
7 of 15

It'd be rather shocking if Jeep didn't end up producing a special production model in honor of this highly successful (and profitable) trim line.

2022 Easter Jeep Safari concepts
8 of 15

Jeep Grand Cherokee Trailhawk 4xe Concept

Jeep's new Grand Cherokee 4xe plug-in hybrid variant is not yet available in a Trailhawk version. Could one be in the works?

2022 Easter Jeep Safari concepts
9 of 15

This one features 33-inch mud-terrain tires from BFGoodrich, Mopar rock rails and a roof rack.

2022 Easter Jeep Safari concepts
10 of 15

Jeep '41 Concept

The Jeep '41 Concept is an homage to the model's military ancestors.

2022 Easter Jeep Safari concepts
11 of 15

Olive drab paint and a tan top drive home the patriotic theme along with a 2.0-inch lift and 35-inch tires.

2022 Easter Jeep Safari concepts
12 of 15

Jeep D-Coder Concept by JPP

The Jeep D-Coder concept has a funky two-tone look because all of the parts in red are JPP accessories that can be purchased right now. It's a rolling parts catalog.

2022 Easter Jeep Safari concepts
13 of 15

Each of the parts in red has a corresponding QR code that can be scanned to provide more details and ordering info.

2022 Easter Jeep Safari concepts
14 of 15

Jeep Birdcage Concept by JPP

The Jeep Birdcage is built atop a 4-door 4xe plug-in hybrid model.

2022 Easter Jeep Safari concepts
15 of 15

Jeep has removed the windshield and wipers for a hardcore open-air experience, and it's fitted the concept with a heavy-duty roof rack and massive 37-inch tires.

