2022 Ducati Streetfighter line gains V4 SP and V2 models

One represents the top of the range with lighter weight and a dry clutch; the other is a more accessible entry-level model.
The 2022 Ducati Streetfighter range gets two new models.
The V4 SP borrows parts from the hyper-expensive Superleggera model and ditches some weight as a result.
The V2 loses two cylinders and a little displacement in exchange for lower cost and a more accessible ride.
The V2 makes 153 horsepower from its Superquadro engine, seen previously in the Panigale V2.
The V4 SP still makes 208 horsepower, but has 6.6 fewer pounds to push around.
The V2 has Ducati's excellent IMU-driven electronic rider aids.
The V4 SP sees a return to a dry clutch, and hopefully that classic dry clutch sound that Ducati fans crave.
The V4 SP will retail for $35,500.
The V2 will start at $16,995.
Both models will hit dealers in February.