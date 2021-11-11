/> ED I T O R S C H O I C E IN N O V A T IO N A W A R D
2022 Ducati Streetfighter line gains V4 SP and V2 models

One represents the top of the range with lighter weight and a dry clutch; the other is a more accessible entry-level model.

Kyle Hyatt
1 of 10 Ducati

The 2022 Ducati Streetfighter range gets two new models.

2 of 10 Ducati

The V4 SP borrows parts from the hyper-expensive Superleggera model and ditches some weight as a result.

3 of 10 Ducati

The V2 loses two cylinders and a little displacement in exchange for lower cost and a more accessible ride.

4 of 10 Ducati

The V2 makes 153 horsepower from its Superquadro engine, seen previously in the Panigale V2.

5 of 10 Ducati

The V4 SP still makes 208 horsepower, but has 6.6 fewer pounds to push around.

6 of 10 Ducati

The V2 has Ducati's excellent IMU-driven electronic rider aids.

7 of 10 Ducati

The V4 SP sees a return to a dry clutch, and hopefully that classic dry clutch sound that Ducati fans crave.

8 of 10 Ducati

The V4 SP will retail for $35,500.

9 of 10 Ducati

The V2 will start at $16,995.

10 of 10 Ducati

Both models will hit dealers in February.

