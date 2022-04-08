/> ED I T O R S C H O I C E IN N O V A T IO N A W A R D
X

2022 Can-Am UTV Goes Anywhere You Want

The little side-by-side takes off-road capability to a whole new level.

img-4356-2
Emme Hall
img-4356-2

Emme Hall

See full bio
2022 Can Am Maverick King of the Hammers
1 of 23

If you want to get away from it all, there are far worse ways to do it than in a Can-Am UTV.

2022 Can Am Maverick King of the Hammers
2 of 23

I recently spent some time with factory Can-Am racer Hunter Miller at King of the Hammers, a week-long off-road racing spectacle in Johnson Valley, California.

2022 Can-Am
3 of 23

While I didn't get to pilot the race vehicle, I got some time behind the wheel of the consumer Maverick X3 X RC Turbo RR, which is Can-Am-speak for a UTV that's built for rock crawling.

2022 Can-Am
4 of 23

Drivers can opt for trims that are specifically built for the desert, mud or dunes with a 64- or 72-inch width and with two or four seats. 

2022 Can-Am
5 of 23

The Can-Am, like most UTVs, is equipped with a continuously variable transmission. As much as I hate the application in a car, it just works in the Maverick. 

2022 Can-Am
6 of 23

The Maverick makes short work of the steep and rocky slopes of Johnson Valley.

2022 Can-Am
7 of 23

The Maverick weighs just a smidge over 1,800 pounds, and with 200 horsepower on tap, acceleration is quick.

2022 Can-Am
8 of 23

My tester has Fox live valve shocks that monitor wheel position, speed and acceleration and can go from comfy-couch soft to full-bore-racing firm in just 17 milliseconds.

2022 Can-Am
9 of 23

My tester costs $31,599 excluding delivery and other surcharges, but you can snag one with a smaller 120-horsepower engine for a smidge over $20,000.

2022 Can-Am
10 of 23

Keep scrolling for more photos of Hunter Miller and his team as they prerun the King of the Hammers race.

2022 Can Am Maverick King of the Hammers
11 of 23
2022 Can Am Maverick King of the Hammers
12 of 23
2022 Can Am Maverick King of the Hammers
13 of 23
2022 Can Am Maverick King of the Hammers
14 of 23
2022 Can Am Maverick King of the Hammers
15 of 23
2022 Can Am Maverick King of the Hammers
16 of 23
2022 Can Am Maverick King of the Hammers
17 of 23
2022 Can Am Maverick King of the Hammers
18 of 23
2022 Can Am Maverick King of the Hammers
19 of 23
2022 Can Am Maverick King of the Hammers
20 of 23
2022 Can Am Maverick King of the Hammers
21 of 23
2022 Can Am Maverick King of the Hammers
22 of 23
2022 Can Am Maverick King of the Hammers
23 of 23

More Galleries

The 42 Best Games on Nintendo Switch

More Galleries

The 42 Best Games on Nintendo Switch

43 Photos
Smart's #1 Electric SUV Is Cute and Compact

More Galleries

Smart's #1 Electric SUV Is Cute and Compact

49 Photos
2022's Best TV Shows You Can't Miss on Netflix, HBO, Disney Plus and More

More Galleries

2022's Best TV Shows You Can't Miss on Netflix, HBO, Disney Plus and More

85 Photos
2023 Land Rover Range Rover Is How You Do a Luxury SUV

More Galleries

2023 Land Rover Range Rover Is How You Do a Luxury SUV

25 Photos
Mercedes-AMG SL43 Roadster Doesn't Look Entry-Level

More Galleries

Mercedes-AMG SL43 Roadster Doesn't Look Entry-Level

39 Photos
2023 Kia Sportage Hybrid debuts at the LA Auto Show

More Galleries

2023 Kia Sportage Hybrid debuts at the LA Auto Show

49 Photos
2023 Toyota GR Corolla debuts alongside limited-run Circuit Edition

More Galleries

2023 Toyota GR Corolla debuts alongside limited-run Circuit Edition

37 Photos