2022 Can-Am UTV Goes Anywhere You Want

The little side-by-side takes off-road capability to a whole new level.
If you want to get away from it all, there are far worse ways to do it than in a Can-Am UTV.
I recently spent some time with factory Can-Am racer Hunter Miller at King of the Hammers, a week-long off-road racing spectacle in Johnson Valley, California.
While I didn't get to pilot the race vehicle, I got some time behind the wheel of the consumer Maverick X3 X RC Turbo RR, which is Can-Am-speak for a UTV that's built for rock crawling.
Drivers can opt for trims that are specifically built for the desert, mud or dunes with a 64- or 72-inch width and with two or four seats.
The Can-Am, like most UTVs, is equipped with a continuously variable transmission. As much as I hate the application in a car, it just works in the Maverick.
The Maverick makes short work of the steep and rocky slopes of Johnson Valley.
The Maverick weighs just a smidge over 1,800 pounds, and with 200 horsepower on tap, acceleration is quick.
My tester has Fox live valve shocks that monitor wheel position, speed and acceleration and can go from comfy-couch soft to full-bore-racing firm in just 17 milliseconds.
My tester costs $31,599 excluding delivery and other surcharges, but you can snag one with a smaller 120-horsepower engine for a smidge over $20,000.
Keep scrolling for more photos of Hunter Miller and his team as they prerun the King of the Hammers race.