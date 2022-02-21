2022 Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing: The Ultimate Caddy

The most powerful production Cadillac is also one of the most stunning.
Looking for an American V8 driver's car that also skews to luxury? You want the 2022 Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing.
This super-sedan features a 6.2-liter supercharged V8 engine with 668 horsepower and 659 pound-feet of torque.
A six-speed manual transmission is standard, as is rear-wheel drive.
Hitting 60 mph takes just 3.6 seconds, and this Cadillac will crest 200 mph flat out.
Standard Magnetic Ride Control features quick-reacting magnetorheological dampers can read the road and react in a split second, allowing this Cadillac to scoot through corners.
Even in the standard Tour mode, the CT5-V Blackwing absolutely rips.
The CT5-V Blackwing gets an EPA fuel rating of 13 mpg city, 21 mpg highway and 15 mpg combined. Shockingly, despite driving with aggression all of the time, I saw 17.5 mpg after a week of testing.
The Blackwing also has Cadillac's Performance Data Recorder, which captures high-quality video and includes data points for things like speed, g-forces, engine revs and location around a track.
The Blackwing starts at just $84,990 including $995 for destination, while the German competitors all play in six-figure territory before adding options.
Keep scrolling for more photos of the 2022 Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing.