/> ED I T O R S C H O I C E IN N O V A T IO N A W A R D
X

2022 Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing: The Ultimate Caddy

The most powerful production Cadillac is also one of the most stunning.

img-4356-2
Emme Hall
img-4356-2

Emme Hall

See full bio
2022 Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing
1 of 30 Emme Hall/Roadshow

Looking for an American V8 driver's car that also skews to luxury? You want the 2022 Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing.

2022 Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing
2 of 30 Emme Hall/Roadshow

This super-sedan features a 6.2-liter supercharged V8 engine with 668 horsepower and 659 pound-feet of torque. 

2022 Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing
3 of 30 Emme Hall/Roadshow

A six-speed manual transmission is standard, as is rear-wheel drive. 

2022 Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing
4 of 30 Emme Hall/Roadshow

Hitting 60 mph takes just 3.6 seconds, and this Cadillac will crest 200 mph flat out. 

2022 Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing
5 of 30 Emme Hall/Roadshow

Standard Magnetic Ride Control features quick-reacting magnetorheological dampers can read the road and react in a split second, allowing this Cadillac to scoot through corners. 

2022 Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing
6 of 30 Emme Hall/Roadshow

Even in the standard Tour mode, the CT5-V Blackwing absolutely rips.

2022 Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing
7 of 30 Emme Hall/Roadshow

The CT5-V Blackwing gets an EPA fuel rating of 13 mpg city, 21 mpg highway and 15 mpg combined. Shockingly, despite driving with aggression all of the time, I saw 17.5 mpg after a week of testing. 

2022 Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing
8 of 30 Emme Hall/Roadshow

The Blackwing also has Cadillac's Performance Data Recorder, which captures high-quality video and includes data points for things like speed, g-forces, engine revs and location around a track.

2022 Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing
9 of 30 Emme Hall/Roadshow

The Blackwing starts at just $84,990 including $995 for destination, while the German competitors all play in six-figure territory before adding options.

2022 Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing
10 of 30 Cadillac

Keep scrolling for more photos of the 2022 Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing.

2022 Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing
11 of 30 Cadillac
2022 Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing
12 of 30 Cadillac
2022 Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing
13 of 30 Cadillac
2022 Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing
14 of 30 Cadillac
2022 Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing
15 of 30 Cadillac
2022 Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing
16 of 30 Cadillac
2022 Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing
17 of 30 Cadillac
2022 Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing
18 of 30 Cadillac
2022 Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing
19 of 30 Cadillac
2022 Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing
20 of 30 Cadillac
2022 Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing
21 of 30 Emme Hall/Roadshow
2022 Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing
22 of 30 Emme Hall/Roadshow
2022 Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing
23 of 30 Emme Hall/Roadshow
2022 Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing
24 of 30 Emme Hall/Roadshow
2022 Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing
25 of 30 Emme Hall/Roadshow
2022 Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing
26 of 30 Emme Hall/Roadshow
2022 Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing
27 of 30 Emme Hall/Roadshow
2022 Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing
28 of 30 Emme Hall/Roadshow
2022 Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing
29 of 30 Emme Hall/Roadshow
2022 Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing
30 of 30 Emme Hall/Roadshow

More Galleries

Consumer Reports' Top 10 Vehicle Picks for 2022

More Galleries

Consumer Reports' Top 10 Vehicle Picks for 2022

11 Photos
The 41 best games on Nintendo Switch

More Galleries

The 41 best games on Nintendo Switch

42 Photos
2022's best TV shows you can't miss on Netflix, HBO, Disney Plus and more

More Galleries

2022's best TV shows you can't miss on Netflix, HBO, Disney Plus and more

68 Photos
We Put the Galaxy S22 Ultra's Camera to the Test

More Galleries

We Put the Galaxy S22 Ultra's Camera to the Test

15 Photos
The 2022 Lucid Air Dream Edition Performance Is a 1,111-HP EV With Style

More Galleries

The 2022 Lucid Air Dream Edition Performance Is a 1,111-HP EV With Style

49 Photos
Best dating apps of 2021

More Galleries

Best dating apps of 2021

13 Photos
2022 Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing: The Ultimate Caddy

More Galleries

2022 Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing: The Ultimate Caddy

30 Photos