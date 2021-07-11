2022 BMW X5 Black Vermillion edition is not for everyone

With bright red grilles and matte black paint, the styling might not work for everyone, but it offers plenty else.
BMW's Black Vermillion X5 offers SUV buyers something stylistically different from the rest of the crowd.
With its frozen black paint, plus bright red grilles and brake calipers, it makes a bold statement.
Inside, BMW has cherry-picked its own options list to give this midsize SUV a sporty, yet luxurious feel.
The Vermillion Edition gets you many standard options that you can't normally get on the xDrive40i X5.
These include LED laser headlights and an M Sport exhaust.
Inside, the gear shift and iDrive knob are done in glass -- also not normally available on six-cylinder X5s.
BMW is only making 350 of these for the US.
Prices start at $83,295, including BMW's $995 destination fee.
Production is set to begin sometime between September and December.
The interior also offers merino leather with special red seat piping.
Click through for more photos of the Black Vermillion.