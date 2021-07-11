/>

2022 BMW X5 Black Vermillion edition is not for everyone

With bright red grilles and matte black paint, the styling might not work for everyone, but it offers plenty else.

1186314-10153303180165254-253803689-n
Kyle Hyatt
2022-bmw-x5-black-vermillion-1
1 of 19 BMW

2022 BMW X5 Black Vermillion edition

BMW's Black Vermillion X5 offers SUV buyers something stylistically different from the rest of the crowd.

2022-bmw-x5-black-vermillion-10
2 of 19 BMW

With its frozen black paint, plus bright red grilles and brake calipers, it makes a bold statement.

2022-bmw-x5-black-vermillion-11
3 of 19 BMW

Inside, BMW has cherry-picked its own options list to give this midsize SUV a sporty, yet luxurious feel.

2022-bmw-x5-black-vermillion-12
4 of 19 BMW

The Vermillion Edition gets you many standard options that you can't normally get on the xDrive40i X5.

2022-bmw-x5-black-vermillion-13
5 of 19 BMW

These include LED laser headlights and an M Sport exhaust.

2022-bmw-x5-black-vermillion-14
6 of 19 BMW

Inside, the gear shift and iDrive knob are done in glass -- also not normally available on six-cylinder X5s.

2022-bmw-x5-black-vermillion-15
7 of 19 BMW

BMW is only making 350 of these for the US.

2022-bmw-x5-black-vermillion-16
8 of 19 BMW

Prices start at $83,295, including BMW's $995 destination fee.

2022-bmw-x5-black-vermillion-17
9 of 19 BMW

Production is set to begin sometime between September and December.

2022-bmw-x5-black-vermillion-18
10 of 19 BMW

The interior also offers merino leather with special red seat piping.

2022-bmw-x5-black-vermillion-19
11 of 19 BMW

Click through for more photos of the Black Vermillion.

2022-bmw-x5-black-vermillion-2
12 of 19 BMW
2022-bmw-x5-black-vermillion-3
13 of 19 BMW
2022-bmw-x5-black-vermillion-4
14 of 19 BMW
2022-bmw-x5-black-vermillion-5
15 of 19 BMW
2022-bmw-x5-black-vermillion-6
16 of 19 BMW
2022-bmw-x5-black-vermillion-7
17 of 19 BMW
2022-bmw-x5-black-vermillion-8
18 of 19 BMW
2022-bmw-x5-black-vermillion-9
19 of 19 BMW

More Galleries

Richard Branson and Virgin Galactic: See the space dream come to life

More Galleries

Richard Branson and Virgin Galactic: See the space dream come to life

15 Photos
The Shelby Ford F-150 is a true muscle truck

More Galleries

The Shelby Ford F-150 is a true muscle truck

10 Photos
The 2022 BMW CE04 is today's scooter from tomorrow

More Galleries

The 2022 BMW CE04 is today's scooter from tomorrow

45 Photos
2021 Porsche 911 Carrera S Cabriolet: A driver's car for passengers too

More Galleries

2021 Porsche 911 Carrera S Cabriolet: A driver's car for passengers too

40 Photos
Jeff Bezos and Blue Origin: See how his journey to space is taking flight

More Galleries

Jeff Bezos and Blue Origin: See how his journey to space is taking flight

17 Photos
2021 Kia K5 GT: Stylish and substantive

More Galleries

2021 Kia K5 GT: Stylish and substantive

57 Photos
The short-wheelbase Jeep Grand Cherokee will get a plug-in 4xe model

More Galleries

The short-wheelbase Jeep Grand Cherokee will get a plug-in 4xe model

6 Photos