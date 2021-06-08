BMW X3 and X4 roll in with fresh updates

Nothing too drastic, but just enough to keep things fresh.
The 2022 BMW X3 is here.
The 2022 BMW X4 joins it, too.
The SUVs usher in some minor updates.
The X4 grows sportier with its design changes.
The big change for the X3 are the new taillights.
The X4's taillights also change a tad with wider, flatter LED elements.
The X3's cockpit gets freshened too, and it pulls from the latest 4 Series.
Ditto for the X4's interior.
The SUVs go on sale later this year.
Keep scrolling or clicking for more of the new X3 and X4!