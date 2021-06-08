/>

BMW X3 and X4 roll in with fresh updates

Nothing too drastic, but just enough to keep things fresh.

sean-szymkowski-headshot
Sean Szymkowski
2022 BMW X3
1 of 67 BMW

The 2022 BMW X3 is here.

2022 BMW X4
2 of 67 BMW

The 2022 BMW X4 joins it, too.

2022 BMW X3
3 of 67 BMW

The SUVs usher in some minor updates.

2022 BMW X4
4 of 67 BMW

The X4 grows sportier with its design changes.

2022 BMW X3
5 of 67 BMW

The big change for the X3 are the new taillights.

2022 BMW X4
6 of 67 BMW

The X4's taillights also change a tad with wider, flatter LED elements.

2022 BMW X3
7 of 67 BMW

The X3's cockpit gets freshened too, and it pulls from the latest 4 Series.

2022 BMW X4
8 of 67 BMW

Ditto for the X4's interior.

2022 BMW X3
9 of 67 BMW

The SUVs go on sale later this year.

2022 BMW X4
10 of 67 BMW

Keep scrolling or clicking for more of the new X3 and X4!

2022 BMW X3
11 of 67 BMW
2022 BMW X3
12 of 67 BMW
2022 BMW X3
13 of 67 BMW
2022 BMW X3
14 of 67 BMW
2022 BMW X3
15 of 67 BMW
2022 BMW X3
16 of 67 BMW
2022 BMW X3
17 of 67 BMW
2022 BMW X3
18 of 67 BMW
2022 BMW X3
19 of 67 BMW
2022 BMW X3
20 of 67 BMW
2022 BMW X3
21 of 67 BMW
2022 BMW X3
22 of 67 BMW
2022 BMW X3
23 of 67 BMW
2022 BMW X3
24 of 67 BMW
2022 BMW X3
25 of 67 BMW
2022 BMW X3
26 of 67 BMW
2022 BMW X3
27 of 67 BMW
2022 BMW X3
28 of 67 BMW
2022 BMW X3
29 of 67 BMW
2022 BMW X3
30 of 67 BMW
2022 BMW X3
31 of 67 BMW
2022 BMW X3
32 of 67 BMW
2022 BMW X3
33 of 67 BMW
2022 BMW X3
34 of 67 BMW
2022 BMW X3
35 of 67 BMW
2022 BMW X3
36 of 67 BMW
2022 BMW X3
37 of 67 BMW
2022 BMW X4
38 of 67 BMW
2022 BMW X4
39 of 67 BMW
2022 BMW X4
40 of 67 BMW
2022 BMW X4
41 of 67 BMW
2022 BMW X4
42 of 67 BMW
2022 BMW X4
43 of 67 BMW
2022 BMW X4
44 of 67 BMW
2022 BMW X4
45 of 67 BMW
2022 BMW X4
46 of 67 BMW
2022 BMW X4
47 of 67 BMW
2022 BMW X4
48 of 67 BMW
2022 BMW X4
49 of 67 BMW
2022 BMW X4
50 of 67 BMW
2022 BMW X4
51 of 67 BMW
2022 BMW X4
52 of 67 BMW
2022 BMW X4
53 of 67 BMW
2022 BMW X4
54 of 67 BMW
2022 BMW X4
55 of 67 BMW
2022 BMW X4
56 of 67 BMW
2022 BMW X4
57 of 67 BMW
2022 BMW X4
58 of 67 BMW
2022 BMW X4
59 of 67 BMW
2022 BMW X4
60 of 67 BMW
2022 BMW X4
61 of 67 BMW
2022 BMW X4
62 of 67 BMW
2022 BMW X4
63 of 67 BMW
2022 BMW X4
64 of 67 BMW
2022 BMW X4
65 of 67 BMW
2022 BMW X4
66 of 67 BMW
2022 BMW X4
67 of 67 BMW

More Galleries

2022 Maverick: Ford truck ruggedness in a smaller package

More Galleries

2022 Maverick: Ford truck ruggedness in a smaller package

66 Photos
Nintendo Switch: The 35 best games to play in 2021

More Galleries

Nintendo Switch: The 35 best games to play in 2021

36 Photos
NASA aims for Venus: See what the inferno planet looks like

More Galleries

NASA aims for Venus: See what the inferno planet looks like

19 Photos
2022 Kia Sportage is a seriously stylish SUV

More Galleries

2022 Kia Sportage is a seriously stylish SUV

7 Photos
New movies coming out in 2021: Netflix, Marvel and more

More Galleries

New movies coming out in 2021: Netflix, Marvel and more

65 Photos
2022 Toyota Corolla Cross gives a famous nameplate some SUV love

More Galleries

2022 Toyota Corolla Cross gives a famous nameplate some SUV love

39 Photos
2022 Hyundai Tucson Hybrid is as efficient as it is stylish

More Galleries

2022 Hyundai Tucson Hybrid is as efficient as it is stylish

38 Photos