2022 BMW R18 B and Transcontinental have big bagger style with German tech

The folks in Munich are clearly looking to take a bite out of Harley-Davidson and Indian's big-displacement touring bike sales.
BMW's R18 cruiser debuted in 2020 after being shown as a concept at Villa d'Este.
It broke convention for the brand by using a massive 1.8-liter air-cooled twin-cylinder engine.
This is the biggest air-cooled engine ever fitted to a BMW.
Now BMW is changing the formula slightly with the introduction of the Transcontinental and R18 B models.
The two models are aimed directly at Harley and Indian's big touring bikes.
And with features like available adaptive cruise control, it one-ups the Americans pretty handily.
Both the B and Transcontinental get massive front fairings with four analog gauges.
The Transcontinental also gets a Marshall audio system.
The bikes start at $21,495 and $24,995, respectively.
BMW plans to have them in dealers sometime in August.