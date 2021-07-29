/>
2022 BMW R18 B and Transcontinental have big bagger style with German tech

The folks in Munich are clearly looking to take a bite out of Harley-Davidson and Indian's big-displacement touring bike sales.

Kyle Hyatt
BMW's R18 cruiser debuted in 2020 after being shown as a concept at Villa d'Este.

It broke convention for the brand by using a massive 1.8-liter air-cooled twin-cylinder engine.

This is the biggest air-cooled engine ever fitted to a BMW.

Now BMW is changing the formula slightly with the introduction of the Transcontinental and R18 B models.

The two models are aimed directly at Harley and Indian's big touring bikes.

And with features like available adaptive cruise control, it one-ups the Americans pretty handily.

Both the B and Transcontinental get massive front fairings with four analog gauges.

The Transcontinental also gets a Marshall audio system.

The bikes start at $21,495 and $24,995, respectively.

 BMW plans to have them in dealers sometime in August.

