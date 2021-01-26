  • 2022 BMW M5 CS
Look alive, here comes the 2022 BMW M5 CS.

1
of 75

Check out that frozen deep green paint.

The gold-bronze trim around the grille is a bit much.

But the gold wheels are totally rad.

Carbon fiber is used throughout the exterior to save weight.

The cabin gets carbon fiber, as well, along with some Alcantara suede.

Those seats look comfy and supportive.

The 4.4-liter V8 makes 627 horsepower. 

You can control the eight-speed automatic transmission with paddles mounted to the steering wheel.

Keep clicking or scrolling for more photos of the 2022 BMW M5 CS.

2022 BMW M5 CS: More speed, more gold

