2022 BMW M3 and M4 Competition xDrive are as quick as they are ugly

Oh hey, it's the new BMW M3 and M4.
These are the new xDrive all-wheel-drive variants.
The xDrive models are visually identical to their rear-drive counterparts, save for a badge or two.
xDrive is only available on the M3 and M4 Competition.
The Competition xDrive models make 503 horsepower and 479 pound-feet of torque.
Accelerating to 60 mph takes these cars 3.4 seconds.
Can't outrun ugly, though.
It's a $4,100 upgrade for xDrive all-wheel drive.
The xDrive models hit BMW dealers in August.
