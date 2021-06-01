2022 BMW iX debuts with 300-mile range and iDrive 8

The 2022 BMW iX is the Bavarian brand's newest electric SUV.
The xDrive50 trim, seen here, features a dual-motor drivetrain.
This is good for 516 horsepower and 564 pound-feet of torque.
Those figures are good enough to get the iX to 62 mph in 4.6 seconds.
BMW says the iX will have a range of 300 miles using the EPA cycle.
The iX makes use of the latest eighth-generation iDrive system.
It also gets a unique curved dash screen.
Other tech includes an awesome electrochromic panoramic glass roof.
BMW expects the iX to hit US dealers in the first quarter of 2022.
Prices start at just under $85,000.
Keep going for more pictures of the 2022 BMW iX.