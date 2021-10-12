/> ED I T O R S C H O I C E IN N O V A T IO N A W A R D
2022 BMW i4 M50 has an electric heart, sports car soul

BMW's latest EV is actually its best 4 Series.

Steven Ewing
BMW i4 M50
This is BMW's newest electric car, the i4.

It's essentially an electric version of the 4 Series Gran Coupe.

"Gran Coupe" is BMW-speak for "hatchback."

LED Laserlight tech is optional.

You can get 19- or 20-inch wheels on the i4 M50.

The i4's interior is just like the standard 4 Series, except...

BMW's Curved Display houses a pair of screens that run the company's new iDrive 8 tech.

Oh yeah, it has the grille.

The 2022 i4 goes on sale early next year.

Keep scrolling to see more photos of this new EV.

