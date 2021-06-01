2022 BMW i4 eDrive40 and M50 bring electric power and new infotainment tech

BMW's new electric four-door will go on sale in 2022.
Say hello to the new BMW i4.
This is the i4 eDrive40, the rear-wheel-drive base model.
The inside looks a lot like a standard 4 Series.
Except for that huge new curved infotainment display.
The liftback design means the i4 is surprisingly functional.
The front seats are comfy and supportive.
The i4 M50 looks hotter and can be fitted with 20-inch wheels.
The i4 goes on sale in early 2022.
Pricing starts at $56,395 including destination.
Keep clicking or scrolling for more BMW i4 photos.
