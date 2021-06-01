2022 BMW i4 eDrive40 and M50 bring electric power and new infotainment tech

BMW's new electric four-door will go on sale in 2022.

2022 BMW i4
BMW

Say hello to the new BMW i4.

2022 BMW i4
BMW

This is the i4 eDrive40, the rear-wheel-drive base model.

2022 BMW i4
BMW

The inside looks a lot like a standard 4 Series.

2022 BMW i4
BMW

Except for that huge new curved infotainment display.

2022 BMW i4
BMW

The liftback design means the i4 is surprisingly functional.

2022 BMW i4
BMW

The front seats are comfy and supportive.

2022 BMW i4
BMW

The i4 M50 looks hotter and can be fitted with 20-inch wheels.

2022 BMW i4
BMW

The i4 goes on sale in early 2022.

2022 BMW i4
BMW

Pricing starts at $56,395 including destination.

2022 BMW i4
BMW

Keep clicking or scrolling for more BMW i4 photos.

2022 BMW i4
BMW
2022 BMW i4
BMW
2022 BMW i4
BMW
2022 BMW i4
BMW
2022 BMW i4
BMW
2022 BMW i4
BMW
2022 BMW i4
BMW
2022 BMW i4
BMW
2022 BMW i4
BMW
2022 BMW i4
BMW
2022 BMW i4
BMW
2022 BMW i4
BMW
2022 BMW i4
BMW
2022 BMW i4
BMW
2022 BMW i4
BMW
2022 BMW i4
BMW
2022 BMW i4
BMW
2022 BMW i4
BMW
2022 BMW i4
BMW
2022 BMW i4
BMW
2022 BMW i4
BMW
2022 BMW i4
BMW
2022 BMW i4
BMW
