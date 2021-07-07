/>

The 2022 BMW CE04 is today's scooter from tomorrow

This thing looks wild.

Tim_Stevens.jpg
Tim Stevens
BMW CE04
1 of 45 BMW

This is the BMW CE04.

BMW CE04
2 of 45 BMW

It's an all-electric scooter with an 80-mile range. 

BMW CE04
3 of 45 BMW

More importantly, though, it has a wild, avant-garde style. 

BMW CE04
4 of 45 BMW

A widescreen, 10.25-inch display comes standard.

BMW CE04
5 of 45 BMW

Generous under-seat storage is big enough for your lid.

BMW CE04
6 of 45 BMW

Soft-sided panniers will handle everything else.

BMW CE04
7 of 45 BMW

And there's a dedicated charging cubby for your phone.

BMW CE04
8 of 45 BMW

Multiple seat options will suit every inseam. 

BMW CE04
9 of 45 BMW

While motorcycle-like suspension should make this thing ride great.

BMW CE04
10 of 45 BMW

The CE04 hits US dealers in early 2022. Starting price? $11,795.

BMW CE04
11 of 45 BMW
BMW CE04
12 of 45 BMW
BMW CE04
13 of 45 BMW
BMW CE04
14 of 45 BMW
BMW CE04
15 of 45 BMW
BMW CE04
16 of 45 BMW
BMW CE04
17 of 45 BMW
BMW CE04
18 of 45 BMW
BMW CE04
19 of 45 BMW
BMW CE04
20 of 45 BMW
BMW CE04
21 of 45 BMW
BMW CE04
22 of 45 BMW
BMW CE04
23 of 45 BMW
BMW CE04
24 of 45 BMW
BMW CE04
25 of 45 BMW
BMW CE04
26 of 45 BMW
BMW CE04
27 of 45 BMW
BMW CE04
28 of 45 BMW
BMW CE04
29 of 45 BMW
BMW CE04
30 of 45 BMW
BMW CE04
31 of 45 BMW
BMW CE04
32 of 45 BMW
BMW CE04
33 of 45 BMW
BMW CE04
34 of 45 BMW
BMW CE04
35 of 45 BMW
BMW CE04
36 of 45 BMW
BMW CE04
37 of 45 BMW
BMW CE04
38 of 45 BMW
BMW CE04
39 of 45 BMW
BMW CE04
40 of 45 BMW
BMW CE04
41 of 45 BMW
BMW CE04
42 of 45 BMW
BMW CE04
43 of 45 BMW
BMW CE04
44 of 45 BMW
BMW CE04
45 of 45 BMW

More Galleries

Nintendo Switch: The 36 best games to play in 2021

More Galleries

Nintendo Switch: The 36 best games to play in 2021

37 Photos
New movies coming out in 2021: Netflix, Marvel and more

More Galleries

New movies coming out in 2021: Netflix, Marvel and more

65 Photos
12 Marvel movies that never made it

More Galleries

12 Marvel movies that never made it

12 Photos
Redesigned Kia Sportage: Movin' on up

More Galleries

Redesigned Kia Sportage: Movin' on up

8 Photos
Vanderhall Brawley electric off-roader is part Jeep, part UTV

More Galleries

Vanderhall Brawley electric off-roader is part Jeep, part UTV

4 Photos
The 2022 BMW CE04 is today's scooter from tomorrow

More Galleries

The 2022 BMW CE04 is today's scooter from tomorrow

45 Photos
Bugatti's secret Chiron configurator is what dreams are made of

More Galleries

Bugatti's secret Chiron configurator is what dreams are made of

10 Photos