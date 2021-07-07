The 2022 BMW CE04 is today's scooter from tomorrow

This thing looks wild.
This is the BMW CE04.
It's an all-electric scooter with an 80-mile range.
More importantly, though, it has a wild, avant-garde style.
A widescreen, 10.25-inch display comes standard.
Generous under-seat storage is big enough for your lid.
Soft-sided panniers will handle everything else.
And there's a dedicated charging cubby for your phone.
Multiple seat options will suit every inseam.
While motorcycle-like suspension should make this thing ride great.
The CE04 hits US dealers in early 2022. Starting price? $11,795.