2022 BMW Alpina B8 Gran Coupe is a mean, green Autobahn machine

The coolest version of the 8 Series gets a 612-hp twin-turbo V8.

2022-alpina-b8-gran-coupe-bmw-8-series-123
1 of 28
BMW

The B8 Gran Coupe is Alpina's latest model, and it's coming to the US.

Read the article
2022-alpina-b8-gran-coupe-bmw-8-series-125
2 of 28
BMW

The B8 is based on the BMW M850i.

Read the article
2022-alpina-b8-gran-coupe-bmw-8-series-124
3 of 28
BMW

It gets unique design cues like 21-inch wheels, a new front splitter and a larger rear diffuser.

Read the article
2022-alpina-b8-gran-coupe-bmw-8-series-134
4 of 28
BMW

On the inside there are special badges and trim pieces.

Read the article
2022-alpina-b8-gran-coupe-bmw-8-series-136
5 of 28
BMW

The B8's twin-turbo 4.4-liter V8 makes 612 horsepower and 590 pound-feet of torque.

Read the article
2022-alpina-b8-gran-coupe-bmw-8-series-110
6 of 28
BMW

The B8 will hit 60 mph in 3.3 seconds and reach a top speed of 201 mph.

Read the article
2022-alpina-b8-gran-coupe-bmw-8-series-120
7 of 28
BMW

The B8 gets a special stainless-steel exhaust system.

Read the article
2022-alpina-b8-gran-coupe-bmw-8-series-117
8 of 28
BMW

Alpina also fits the B8 with a retuned transmission, suspension system and chassis setup.

Read the article
2022-alpina-b8-gran-coupe-bmw-8-series-129
9 of 28
BMW

When the B8 goes on sale this spring it will start at $140,895.

Read the article
2022-alpina-b8-gran-coupe-bmw-8-series-111
10 of 28
BMW

Keep scrolling and swiping to see more of the Alpina B8 Gran Coupe.

Read the article
2022-alpina-b8-gran-coupe-bmw-8-series-112
11 of 28
BMW
Read the article
2022-alpina-b8-gran-coupe-bmw-8-series-113
12 of 28
BMW
Read the article
2022-alpina-b8-gran-coupe-bmw-8-series-114
13 of 28
BMW
Read the article
2022-alpina-b8-gran-coupe-bmw-8-series-115
14 of 28
BMW
Read the article
2022-alpina-b8-gran-coupe-bmw-8-series-116
15 of 28
BMW
Read the article
2022-alpina-b8-gran-coupe-bmw-8-series-118
16 of 28
BMW
Read the article
2022-alpina-b8-gran-coupe-bmw-8-series-119
17 of 28
BMW
Read the article
2022-alpina-b8-gran-coupe-bmw-8-series-121
18 of 28
BMW
Read the article
2022-alpina-b8-gran-coupe-bmw-8-series-122
19 of 28
BMW
Read the article
2022-alpina-b8-gran-coupe-bmw-8-series-126
20 of 28
BMW
Read the article
2022-alpina-b8-gran-coupe-bmw-8-series-127
21 of 28
BMW
Read the article
2022-alpina-b8-gran-coupe-bmw-8-series-128
22 of 28
BMW
Read the article
2022-alpina-b8-gran-coupe-bmw-8-series-130
23 of 28
BMW
Read the article
2022-alpina-b8-gran-coupe-bmw-8-series-131
24 of 28
BMW
Read the article
2022-alpina-b8-gran-coupe-bmw-8-series-132
25 of 28
BMW
Read the article
2022-alpina-b8-gran-coupe-bmw-8-series-133
26 of 28
BMW
Read the article
2022-alpina-b8-gran-coupe-bmw-8-series-135
27 of 28
BMW
Read the article
2022-alpina-b8-gran-coupe-bmw-8-series-137
28 of 28
BMW
Read the article
Hyundai Staria: The spaceship from Seoul

Hyundai Staria: The spaceship from Seoul

20 Photos
2022 Nissan Ariya: First US production shots of this game-changing electric SUV

2022 Nissan Ariya: First US production shots of this game-changing electric SUV

20 Photos
Nissan 400Z still looks sharp in production form, leak shows

Nissan 400Z still looks sharp in production form, leak shows

6 Photos
Mercedes-AMG One meets F1 champ Lewis Hamilton

Mercedes-AMG One meets F1 champ Lewis Hamilton

4 Photos
2021 Volkswagen Jetta GLI: The adult GTI

2021 Volkswagen Jetta GLI: The adult GTI

29 Photos
All the Jeep concepts from Easter Jeep Safari 2021

All the Jeep concepts from Easter Jeep Safari 2021

37 Photos
Lexus IS 500 F Sport Performance looks sinister in Launch Edition trim

Lexus IS 500 F Sport Performance looks sinister in Launch Edition trim

43 Photos