2022 BMW Alpina B8 Gran Coupe is a mean, green Autobahn machine

The coolest version of the 8 Series gets a 612-hp twin-turbo V8.
The B8 Gran Coupe is Alpina's latest model, and it's coming to the US.
The B8 is based on the BMW M850i.
It gets unique design cues like 21-inch wheels, a new front splitter and a larger rear diffuser.
On the inside there are special badges and trim pieces.
The B8's twin-turbo 4.4-liter V8 makes 612 horsepower and 590 pound-feet of torque.
The B8 will hit 60 mph in 3.3 seconds and reach a top speed of 201 mph.
The B8 gets a special stainless-steel exhaust system.
Alpina also fits the B8 with a retuned transmission, suspension system and chassis setup.
When the B8 goes on sale this spring it will start at $140,895.
