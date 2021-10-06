/> ED I T O R S C H O I C E IN N O V A T IO N A W A R D
X

The 2022 BMW 2 Series Active Tourer has huge kidneys and a cool interior

This redesigned MPV is the first BMW without an iDrive knob since 2001.

golson-hs
Daniel Golson
2022-bmw-2-series-active-tourer-phev-110
1 of 73 BMW

This is the new BMW 2 Series Active Tourer.

2022-bmw-2-series-active-tourer-phev-112
2 of 73 BMW

As you can see, the redesigned Active Tourer has huge kidney grilles.

2022-bmw-2-series-active-tourer-phev-122
3 of 73 BMW

Overall, it's a lot more attractive than before.

2022-bmw-2-series-active-tourer-phev-129
4 of 73 BMW

It's available with multiple gas engines with either three or four cylinders, with almost all getting new 48-volt mild-hybrid tech.

2022-bmw-2-series-active-tourer-phev-133
5 of 73 BMW

The new Active Tourer will also gain two plug-in-hybrid models with AWD and up to 50 miles of range and 322 hp.

2022-bmw-2-series-active-tourer-phev-154
6 of 73 BMW

The 2022 Active Tourer's interior is rad.

2022-bmw-2-series-active-tourer-phev-161
7 of 73 BMW

It's the first BMW since the 2001 7 Series to do without an iDrive knob.

2022-bmw-2-series-active-tourer-phev-164
8 of 73 BMW

The back seats fold flat, slide fore and aft and recline.

2022-bmw-2-series-active-tourer-phev-170
9 of 73 BMW

There's more cargo space than before, too.

2022-bmw-2-series-active-tourer-phev-111
10 of 73 BMW

Keep scrolling or swiping to see more of the 2022 BMW 2 Series Active Tourer.

2022-bmw-2-series-active-tourer-phev-113
11 of 73 BMW
2022-bmw-2-series-active-tourer-phev-114
12 of 73 BMW
2022-bmw-2-series-active-tourer-phev-115
13 of 73 BMW
2022-bmw-2-series-active-tourer-phev-116
14 of 73 BMW
2022-bmw-2-series-active-tourer-phev-117
15 of 73 BMW
2022-bmw-2-series-active-tourer-phev-118
16 of 73 BMW
2022-bmw-2-series-active-tourer-phev-119
17 of 73 BMW
2022-bmw-2-series-active-tourer-phev-120
18 of 73 BMW
2022-bmw-2-series-active-tourer-phev-121
19 of 73 BMW
2022-bmw-2-series-active-tourer-phev-123
20 of 73 BMW
2022-bmw-2-series-active-tourer-phev-124
21 of 73 BMW
2022-bmw-2-series-active-tourer-phev-125
22 of 73 BMW
2022-bmw-2-series-active-tourer-phev-126
23 of 73 BMW
2022-bmw-2-series-active-tourer-phev-127
24 of 73 BMW
2022-bmw-2-series-active-tourer-phev-128
25 of 73 BMW
2022-bmw-2-series-active-tourer-phev-130
26 of 73 BMW
2022-bmw-2-series-active-tourer-phev-131
27 of 73 BMW
2022-bmw-2-series-active-tourer-phev-132
28 of 73 BMW
2022-bmw-2-series-active-tourer-phev-134
29 of 73 BMW
2022-bmw-2-series-active-tourer-phev-135
30 of 73 BMW
2022-bmw-2-series-active-tourer-phev-136
31 of 73 BMW
2022-bmw-2-series-active-tourer-phev-137
32 of 73 BMW
2022-bmw-2-series-active-tourer-phev-138
33 of 73 BMW
2022-bmw-2-series-active-tourer-phev-139
34 of 73 BMW
2022-bmw-2-series-active-tourer-phev-140
35 of 73 BMW
2022-bmw-2-series-active-tourer-phev-141
36 of 73 BMW
2022-bmw-2-series-active-tourer-phev-142
37 of 73 BMW
2022-bmw-2-series-active-tourer-phev-143
38 of 73 BMW
2022-bmw-2-series-active-tourer-phev-144
39 of 73 BMW
2022-bmw-2-series-active-tourer-phev-145
40 of 73 BMW
2022-bmw-2-series-active-tourer-phev-146
41 of 73 BMW
2022-bmw-2-series-active-tourer-phev-147
42 of 73 BMW
2022-bmw-2-series-active-tourer-phev-148
43 of 73 BMW
2022-bmw-2-series-active-tourer-phev-149
44 of 73 BMW
2022-bmw-2-series-active-tourer-phev-150
45 of 73 BMW
2022-bmw-2-series-active-tourer-phev-151
46 of 73 BMW
2022-bmw-2-series-active-tourer-phev-152
47 of 73 BMW
2022-bmw-2-series-active-tourer-phev-153
48 of 73 BMW
2022-bmw-2-series-active-tourer-phev-155
49 of 73 BMW
2022-bmw-2-series-active-tourer-phev-156
50 of 73 BMW
2022-bmw-2-series-active-tourer-phev-157
51 of 73 BMW
2022-bmw-2-series-active-tourer-phev-158
52 of 73 BMW
2022-bmw-2-series-active-tourer-phev-159
53 of 73 BMW
2022-bmw-2-series-active-tourer-phev-160
54 of 73 BMW
2022-bmw-2-series-active-tourer-phev-162
55 of 73 BMW
2022-bmw-2-series-active-tourer-phev-163
56 of 73 BMW
2022-bmw-2-series-active-tourer-phev-165
57 of 73 BMW
2022-bmw-2-series-active-tourer-phev-166
58 of 73 BMW
2022-bmw-2-series-active-tourer-phev-167
59 of 73 BMW
2022-bmw-2-series-active-tourer-phev-168
60 of 73 BMW
2022-bmw-2-series-active-tourer-phev-169
61 of 73 BMW
2022-bmw-2-series-active-tourer-phev-171
62 of 73 BMW
2022-bmw-2-series-active-tourer-phev-172
63 of 73 BMW
2022-bmw-2-series-active-tourer-phev-173
64 of 73 BMW
2022-bmw-2-series-active-tourer-phev-174
65 of 73 BMW
2022-bmw-2-series-active-tourer-phev-175
66 of 73 BMW
2022-bmw-2-series-active-tourer-phev-176
67 of 73 BMW
2022-bmw-2-series-active-tourer-phev-177
68 of 73 BMW
2022-bmw-2-series-active-tourer-phev-178
69 of 73 BMW
2022-bmw-2-series-active-tourer-phev-179
70 of 73 BMW
2022-bmw-2-series-active-tourer-phev-180
71 of 73 BMW
2022-bmw-2-series-active-tourer-phev-181
72 of 73 BMW
2022-bmw-2-series-active-tourer-phev-182
73 of 73 BMW

More Galleries

The best Nintendo Switch games to play in 2021

More Galleries

The best Nintendo Switch games to play in 2021

39 Photos
Movies coming in 2021 and 2022 from Netflix, Marvel, HBO and more

More Galleries

Movies coming in 2021 and 2022 from Netflix, Marvel, HBO and more

65 Photos
Genesis reveals futuristic GV60 EV crossover

More Galleries

Genesis reveals futuristic GV60 EV crossover

75 Photos
2022 Ford Maverick: Low-buck truck with serious smarts

More Galleries

2022 Ford Maverick: Low-buck truck with serious smarts

70 Photos
2022 Lucid Air looks even better in person

More Galleries

2022 Lucid Air looks even better in person

13 Photos
2021 best new TV shows to watch, stream, obsess about

More Galleries

2021 best new TV shows to watch, stream, obsess about

62 Photos
2022 GMC Hummer EV Pickup is the real deal

More Galleries

2022 GMC Hummer EV Pickup is the real deal

7 Photos