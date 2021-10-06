The 2022 BMW 2 Series Active Tourer has huge kidneys and a cool interior

This redesigned MPV is the first BMW without an iDrive knob since 2001.
This is the new BMW 2 Series Active Tourer.
As you can see, the redesigned Active Tourer has huge kidney grilles.
Overall, it's a lot more attractive than before.
It's available with multiple gas engines with either three or four cylinders, with almost all getting new 48-volt mild-hybrid tech.
The new Active Tourer will also gain two plug-in-hybrid models with AWD and up to 50 miles of range and 322 hp.
The 2022 Active Tourer's interior is rad.
It's the first BMW since the 2001 7 Series to do without an iDrive knob.
The back seats fold flat, slide fore and aft and recline.
There's more cargo space than before, too.
