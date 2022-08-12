X
2022 Bentley Flying Spur Hybrid Is a Proper Land Yacht

With unparalleled interior detail and soft on-road dynamics, the Flying Spur Hybrid won't disappoint those looking for the finer things in life.

Andrew Krok
Andrew Krok

2022 Bentley Flying Spur Hybrid
1 of 46 Andrew Krok/CNET

First impressions always matter, and the Flying Spur Hybrid makes one hell of a splash. 

2022 Bentley Flying Spur Hybrid
2 of 46 Andrew Krok/CNET

When the sun lands at the right angles, the brightwork in the grille and on the Flying B hood ornament can be seen from space, and that light also brings out the impressively strong body lines above both wheels.

2022 Bentley Flying Spur Hybrid
3 of 46 Andrew Krok/CNET

An air suspension with adaptive dampers provide one of the softest rides around.

2022 Bentley Flying Spur Hybrid
4 of 46 Andrew Krok/CNET

The Flying Spur is unbelievably cushy in Comfort mode, and it does stiffen up a smidge in Sport, but the best-of-both-worlds Bentley mode is where I prefer to keep it, since the ride remains almost illegally plush.

2022 Bentley Flying Spur Hybrid
5 of 46 Andrew Krok/CNET

The Bentley Flying Spur Hybrid combines a 2.9-liter twin-turbo V6, an 18.9-kWh lithium-ion battery and an electric motor for a net 536 horsepower and 553 pound-feet of torque. 

2022 Bentley Flying Spur Hybrid
6 of 46 Andrew Krok/CNET

By itself, the e-motor puts out 134 hp and 295 lb-ft, and it'll cruise for an EPA-estimated 21 miles on electrons alone.

2022 Bentley Flying Spur Hybrid
7 of 46 Andrew Krok/CNET

In the default EV mode, this big-body boss baby carries me around in hushed brilliance, but once it runs out of juice, the 2.9-liter V6 elbows its way into the conversation with a harsh exhaust note that sounds fine in a Porsche -- the original source for this powertrain -- but awkward in a Bentley.

2022 Bentley Flying Spur Hybrid
8 of 46 Andrew Krok/CNET

Operating in its hybrid modes is where the Flying Spur Hybrid's execution falls off a cliff. 

2022 Bentley Flying Spur Hybrid
9 of 46 Andrew Krok/CNET

Wondering why the hybrid system produces such a flaccid response? Read the full review to find out.

2022 Bentley Flying Spur Hybrid
10 of 46 Andrew Krok/CNET

Keep scrolling to check out even more pictures of the 2022 Bentley Flying Spur Hybrid.

