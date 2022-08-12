2022 Bentley Flying Spur Hybrid Is a Proper Land Yacht

First impressions always matter, and the Flying Spur Hybrid makes one hell of a splash.
When the sun lands at the right angles, the brightwork in the grille and on the Flying B hood ornament can be seen from space, and that light also brings out the impressively strong body lines above both wheels.
An air suspension with adaptive dampers provide one of the softest rides around.
The Flying Spur is unbelievably cushy in Comfort mode, and it does stiffen up a smidge in Sport, but the best-of-both-worlds Bentley mode is where I prefer to keep it, since the ride remains almost illegally plush.
The Bentley Flying Spur Hybrid combines a 2.9-liter twin-turbo V6, an 18.9-kWh lithium-ion battery and an electric motor for a net 536 horsepower and 553 pound-feet of torque.
By itself, the e-motor puts out 134 hp and 295 lb-ft, and it'll cruise for an EPA-estimated 21 miles on electrons alone.
In the default EV mode, this big-body boss baby carries me around in hushed brilliance, but once it runs out of juice, the 2.9-liter V6 elbows its way into the conversation with a harsh exhaust note that sounds fine in a Porsche -- the original source for this powertrain -- but awkward in a Bentley.
Operating in its hybrid modes is where the Flying Spur Hybrid's execution falls off a cliff.
