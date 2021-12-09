/> ED I T O R S C H O I C E IN N O V A T IO N A W A R D
2022 Audi TT RS Heritage Edition waves goodbye in five colors

Audi's underappreciated high-performance sports car is getting a special runout model in the US.

Chris Paukert
2022 Audi TT RS Heritage Edition
Audi's TT RS sports car is leaving the US after the 2022 model year, but not before it gets a special sendoff.

2022 Audi TT RS Heritage Edition
This is the 2022 Audi TT RS Heritage Edition, one of fifty.

2022 Audi TT RS Heritage Edition
The model will be available in five heritage-inspired colorways. The interior and exterior shades are an homage to Audi's Ur-Quattro, the TT RS' forebear.

2022 Audi TT RS Heritage Edition
The TT RS will also be available in standard, non-Heritage trim, but you won't be able to get blue leather like this.

2022 Audi TT RS Heritage Edition
The model is primarily distinguished by its colors more than additional performance capabilities. 

2022 Audi TT RS Heritage Edition
Yep, this is the '80s legend that inspired it all, Audi's five-cylinder turbocharged Ur-Quattro.

2022 Audi TT RS Heritage Edition
Like all TT RS models, the Heritage Edition gets a standard Quattro all-wheel drive, powered by Audi's charismatic 2.5-liter five-cylinder engine.

2022 Audi TT RS Heritage Edition
This turbocharged powerplant is good for 394 horsepower, 354 pound-feet of torque and 0 to 60 miles per hour in a factory-estimated 3.6 seconds (it feels slightly quicker). 

2022 Audi TT RS Heritage Edition
If you don't notice the unique colorways, you may spot a Heritage Edition on the street because of its rear spoiler delete or the subtle Heritage Edition window etching. The latter also calls out the engine's one-two-four-five-three firing order.

2022 Audi TT RS Heritage Edition
Less-powerful TT and TTS models will continue to be offered in the US even after the TT RS drives off into the sunset. 

2022 Audi TT RS Heritage Edition
Due in dealers early next year, the Heritage Edition starts at a steep $82,495 including $1,045 delivery fee. That's $8,250 more than the regular 2022 TT RS.

2022 Audi TT RS Heritage Edition
Keep clicking for dozens more images of the 2022 Audi TT RS Heritage Edition. You might even come across some more Ur-Quattro images, too.

2022 Audi TT RS Heritage Edition
The best games on Nintendo Switch

The best games on Nintendo Switch

The 23 best Christmas movies and where to watch them

The 23 best Christmas movies and where to watch them

Movies coming in 2021 and 2022 from Netflix, Marvel, HBO and more

Movies coming in 2021 and 2022 from Netflix, Marvel, HBO and more

2021 best new TV shows to watch, stream, obsess about

2021 best new TV shows to watch, stream, obsess about

2022 Nissan Frontier picks up some major changes

2022 Nissan Frontier picks up some major changes

Best dating apps of 2021

Best dating apps of 2021

The 51 best VR games

The 51 best VR games

