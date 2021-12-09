2022 Audi TT RS Heritage Edition waves goodbye in five colors

Audi's underappreciated high-performance sports car is getting a special runout model in the US.
Audi's TT RS sports car is leaving the US after the 2022 model year, but not before it gets a special sendoff.
This is the 2022 Audi TT RS Heritage Edition, one of fifty.
The model will be available in five heritage-inspired colorways. The interior and exterior shades are an homage to Audi's Ur-Quattro, the TT RS' forebear.
The TT RS will also be available in standard, non-Heritage trim, but you won't be able to get blue leather like this.
The model is primarily distinguished by its colors more than additional performance capabilities.
Yep, this is the '80s legend that inspired it all, Audi's five-cylinder turbocharged Ur-Quattro.
Like all TT RS models, the Heritage Edition gets a standard Quattro all-wheel drive, powered by Audi's charismatic 2.5-liter five-cylinder engine.
This turbocharged powerplant is good for 394 horsepower, 354 pound-feet of torque and 0 to 60 miles per hour in a factory-estimated 3.6 seconds (it feels slightly quicker).
If you don't notice the unique colorways, you may spot a Heritage Edition on the street because of its rear spoiler delete or the subtle Heritage Edition window etching. The latter also calls out the engine's one-two-four-five-three firing order.
Less-powerful TT and TTS models will continue to be offered in the US even after the TT RS drives off into the sunset.
Due in dealers early next year, the Heritage Edition starts at a steep $82,495 including $1,045 delivery fee. That's $8,250 more than the regular 2022 TT RS.
You might even come across some more Ur-Quattro images, too.