2022 Audi S8 Is Back in Black

Audi's full-size S8 has plenty of power and the poise to match.
Say hello to the 2022 Audi S8.
The S8 is the higher-performance version of Audi's A8 sedan.
The cabin is absolutely packed with tech.
The V8 engine offers 563 horsepower.
The S8 is now the only way to get a V8 in the A8/S8 range.
New headlights are one of the 2022 model year changes.
This sedan is as attractive as ever.
Accelerating to 60 mph takes 3.8 seconds.
Top speed? 155 mph -- electronically limited, of course.
