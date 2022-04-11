/> ED I T O R S C H O I C E IN N O V A T IO N A W A R D
2022 Audi S8 Is Back in Black

Audi's full-size S8 has plenty of power and the poise to match.

steven-ewing-headshot
Steven Ewing
steven-ewing-headshot

Steven Ewing

See full bio
2022 Audi S8
1 of 71

Say hello to the 2022 Audi S8.

2022 Audi S8
2 of 71

The S8 is the higher-performance version of Audi's A8 sedan.

2022 Audi S8
3 of 71

The cabin is absolutely packed with tech.

2022 Audi S8
4 of 71

The V8 engine offers 563 horsepower.

2022 Audi S8
5 of 71

The S8 is now the only way to get a V8 in the A8/S8 range.

2022 Audi S8
6 of 71

New headlights are one of the 2022 model year changes.

2022 Audi S8
7 of 71

This sedan is as attractive as ever.

2022 Audi S8
8 of 71

Accelerating to 60 mph takes 3.8 seconds.

2022 Audi S8
9 of 71

Top speed? 155 mph -- electronically limited, of course.

2022 Audi S8
10 of 71

Keep scrolling for more photos of this stealth sedan.

2022 Audi S8
11 of 71
2022 Audi S8
12 of 71
2022 Audi S8
13 of 71
2022 Audi S8
14 of 71
2022 Audi S8
15 of 71
2022 Audi S8
16 of 71
2022 Audi S8
17 of 71
2022 Audi S8
18 of 71
2022 Audi S8
19 of 71
2022 Audi S8
20 of 71
2022 Audi S8
21 of 71
2022 Audi S8
22 of 71
2022 Audi S8
23 of 71
2022 Audi S8
24 of 71
2022 Audi S8
25 of 71
2022 Audi S8
26 of 71
2022 Audi S8
27 of 71
2022 Audi S8
28 of 71
2022 Audi S8
29 of 71
2022 Audi S8
30 of 71
2022 Audi S8
31 of 71
2022 Audi S8
32 of 71
2022 Audi S8
33 of 71
2022 Audi S8
34 of 71
2022 Audi S8
35 of 71
2022 Audi S8
36 of 71
2022 Audi S8
37 of 71
2022 Audi S8
38 of 71
2022 Audi S8
39 of 71
2022 Audi S8
40 of 71
2022 Audi S8
41 of 71
2022 Audi S8
42 of 71
2022 Audi S8
43 of 71
2022 Audi S8
44 of 71
2022 Audi S8
45 of 71
2022 Audi S8
46 of 71
2022 Audi S8
47 of 71
2022 Audi S8
48 of 71
2022 Audi S8
49 of 71
2022 Audi S8
50 of 71
2022 Audi S8
51 of 71
2022 Audi S8
52 of 71
2022 Audi S8
53 of 71
2022 Audi S8
54 of 71
2022 Audi S8
55 of 71
2022 Audi S8
56 of 71
2022 Audi S8
57 of 71
2022 Audi S8
58 of 71
2022 Audi S8
59 of 71
2022 Audi S8
60 of 71
2022 Audi S8
61 of 71
2022 Audi S8
62 of 71
2022 Audi S8
63 of 71
2022 Audi S8
64 of 71
2022 Audi S8
65 of 71
2022 Audi S8
66 of 71
2022 Audi S8
67 of 71
2022 Audi S8
68 of 71
2022 Audi S8
69 of 71
2022 Audi S8
70 of 71
2022 Audi S8
71 of 71

