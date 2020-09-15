2022 Audi S3 has more character than ever

With an expressive new design and, of course, more power, the updated S3 should make a compelling compact luxury sedan.

While we first saw a glimpse of the 2022 Audi S3 earlier this summer, the automaker has now seen fit to roll out some more information regarding the version destined for US shores.     

Like the A3, the S3 rocks a much more aggressive look than before, with harder angles lending a much more interesting appearance.    

The S3's body is the same 1.6 inches longer and 0.8 inch wider than the model that came before it, while the body sits 0.6 inch lower to the ground than the A3, thanks to a standard sport suspension.    

Out back, the exhaust tips are larger, just in case all four of 'em weren't pronounced enough.    

In Europe, the S3's 2.0-liter turbocharged I4 will put out about 305 horsepower and 295 pound-feet of torque, improvements of 17 and 15 respectively, but the engine has not yet been given an official rating in the US, so Audi can't confirm specific output for the States just yet.     

A seven-speed dual-clutch transmission will be standard in both markets, though, as will all-wheel drive.     

The Euro-spec S3 will reach 60 mph in just 4.8 seconds, so this tiny sedan is no slouch.    

While we don't yet have pricing for US models, the S3 heading to Germans in October will start around 47,000 Euro (about $56,000, directly converted).    

For additional context, the 2020 Audi S3 starts around $43,000.    

Keep scrolling or clicking to check out even more pictures of the 2022 Audi S3 sedan.

