2022 Audi S3 is a peppy son of a gun

306 horsepower is nothing to shake a stick at, but there's plenty more to enjoy about the S3, also.
While there's still an RS3 model above the S3 in Audi's hierarchy, that doesn't mean the S3 scrimps on character.
In fact, there's plenty of it, and at a price that's not offensive for a small sedan.
Most of the 2022 S3's character is reserved for how it drives, but it does a decent job of standing apart on aesthetics alone.
The front bumper is a bit more aggressive, the body sits a smidge closer to terra firma and the rear bumper highlights Audi's usual quad-tailpipe setup.
The interior gets some supportive diamond-quilted sports seats in the right spec, as well as some special trim bits, but otherwise, the A3 and S3 aren't too estranged in the looks department.
The S3 also uses a 2.0-liter turbocharged I4, but output here is a meaty 306 hp and 295 lb-ft, respective improvements of 18 and 15 over the outgoing S3.
It's a hoot, too; it'll get up and sprint with little provocation, and it sounds pretty sweet in the process.
The seven-speed dual-clutch is present here, and it does a great job swapping cogs with near imperceptibility.
A sport suspension is standard, but the optional adaptive dampers are where it's at.
