/> ED I T O R S C H O I C E IN N O V A T IO N A W A R D
X

2022 Audi S3 is a peppy son of a gun

306 horsepower is nothing to shake a stick at, but there's plenty more to enjoy about the S3, also.

andrewkrok.jpg
Andrew Krok
2022 Audi S3
1 of 28 Audi

While there's still an RS3 model above the S3 in Audi's hierarchy, that doesn't mean the S3 scrimps on character.

2022 Audi S3
2 of 28 Audi

In fact, there's plenty of it, and at a price that's not offensive for a small sedan.

2022 Audi S3
3 of 28 Audi

Most of the 2022 S3's character is reserved for how it drives, but it does a decent job of standing apart on aesthetics alone. 

2022 Audi S3
4 of 28 Audi

The front bumper is a bit more aggressive, the body sits a smidge closer to terra firma and the rear bumper highlights Audi's usual quad-tailpipe setup.

2022 Audi S3
5 of 28 Audi

The interior gets some supportive diamond-quilted sports seats in the right spec, as well as some special trim bits, but otherwise, the A3 and S3 aren't too estranged in the looks department.

2022 Audi S3
6 of 28 Audi

The S3 also uses a 2.0-liter turbocharged I4, but output here is a meaty 306 hp and 295 lb-ft, respective improvements of 18 and 15 over the outgoing S3.

2022 Audi S3
7 of 28 Audi

It's a hoot, too; it'll get up and sprint with little provocation, and it sounds pretty sweet in the process.

2022 Audi S3
8 of 28 Audi

The seven-speed dual-clutch is present here, and it does a great job swapping cogs with near imperceptibility.

2022 Audi S3
9 of 28 Audi

A sport suspension is standard, but the optional adaptive dampers are where it's at.

2022 Audi S3
10 of 28 Audi

Keep scrolling or clicking to check out even more pictures of the 2022 Audi S3.

2022 Audi S3
11 of 28 Audi
2022 Audi S3
12 of 28 Audi
2022 Audi S3
13 of 28 Audi
2022 Audi S3
14 of 28 Audi
2022 Audi S3
15 of 28 Audi
2022 Audi S3
16 of 28 Audi
2022 Audi S3
17 of 28 Audi
2022 Audi S3
18 of 28 Audi
2022 Audi S3
19 of 28 Audi
2022 Audi S3
20 of 28 Audi
2022 Audi S3
21 of 28 Audi
2022 Audi S3
22 of 28 Audi
2022 Audi S3
23 of 28 Audi
2022 Audi S3
24 of 28 Audi
2022 Audi S3
25 of 28 Audi
2022 Audi S3
26 of 28 Audi
2022 Audi S3
27 of 28 Audi
2022 Audi S3
28 of 28 Audi

More Galleries

The best Nintendo Switch games to play in 2021

More Galleries

The best Nintendo Switch games to play in 2021

40 Photos
Movies coming in 2021 and 2022 from Netflix, Marvel, HBO and more

More Galleries

Movies coming in 2021 and 2022 from Netflix, Marvel, HBO and more

67 Photos
Meet the new 2022 Honda Civic Si sedan

More Galleries

Meet the new 2022 Honda Civic Si sedan

25 Photos
2022 Toyota Tundra TRD Pro has rugged style and hybrid power

More Galleries

2022 Toyota Tundra TRD Pro has rugged style and hybrid power

74 Photos
2021 best new TV shows to watch, stream, obsess about

More Galleries

2021 best new TV shows to watch, stream, obsess about

63 Photos
2022 Lexus LX 600 is the only Land Cruiser we're going to get

More Galleries

2022 Lexus LX 600 is the only Land Cruiser we're going to get

21 Photos
The 51 best VR games

More Galleries

The 51 best VR games

53 Photos