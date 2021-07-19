/>
2022 Audi RS3 is ready to tear it up

With 401 horsepower at its disposal, it's sure to be quite the pocket rocket.

Andrew Krok
2022 Audi RS 3
On Monday, Audi unveiled the 2022 RS3.

While it will head to Europe in both sedan and five-door hatchback form, the US will only be privy to the sedan.

Under the hood is a 2.5-liter turbocharged inline-5 engine that will make 401 horsepower in the US.     

Not only is that a boost over the 394 hp that the car made in its previous iteration, it's also more power than Europe will get.

Hitting the ground through all four wheels by way of a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission, the RS3 makes enough motive force to reach 62 mph in 3.8 seconds.

Torque is up, too, from 354 pound-feet to 369 lb-ft.

Its new RS Torque Splitter rear differential ditches the Haldex system of old in favor of a setup that can better shift torque between each rear wheel, and a new drift mode can make the most of that.    

The car's sport suspension has been upgraded for better performance, and adaptive dampers are available for some extra scratch.    

Six-piston steel brakes are standard, but buyers can upgrade to ceramics on the front for additional stopping power.    

Keep scrolling or clicking to check out more photos of the 2022 Audi RS3.

