/>

2022 Audi RS 3 will drift to your heart's content

A new torque-splitting rear differential replaces the front-biased Haldex system on previous models.

andrewkrok.jpg
Andrew Krok
2022 Audi RS 3 Teaser
1 of 56 Audi

The forthcoming 2022 Audi RS 3 will mix a bit of the old with a bit of the new.     

2022 Audi RS 3 Teaser
2 of 56 Audi

The first thing you'll probably notice is the "1-2-4-5-3" sequence slathered across the sides of both cars' camouflaged exteriors.     

2022 Audi RS 3 Teaser
3 of 56 Audi

That alludes to the five-cylinder engine hiding under the hood.    

2022 Audi RS 3 Teaser
4 of 56 Audi

While power will remain the same as the outgoing RS 3 at 394 horsepower, it will be spread across a wider rev range, and torque gets a boost from 354 pound-feet to 369.     

2022 Audi RS 3 Teaser
5 of 56 Audi

That's cool in and of itself, but there's a new piece of technology tucked into the drivetrain that Audi's pretty proud of.     

2022 Audi RS 3 Teaser
6 of 56 Audi

Previous versions of the RS 3's all-wheel-drive system used what is known as a Haldex system.     

2022 Audi RS 3 Teaser
7 of 56 Audi

This system was front-axle biased and used an electronically activated clutch to couple and uncouple the whole rear axle as traction permitted.     

2022 Audi RS 3 Teaser
8 of 56 Audi

The new RS Torque Splitter puts an electronically controlled clutch on each rear output shaft, allowing Audi to determine exactly how much torque should go to each rear wheel.     

2022 Audi RS 3 Teaser
9 of 56 Audi

This permits for greater traction in cornering, but for the hooligans out there, this allows Audi to include a mode that will shove as much power to one of the rear wheels as possible. Yep, that's a drift mode.

2022 Audi RS 3 Teaser
10 of 56 Audi

Keep scrolling or clicking to check out more teasers of the upcoming 2022 Audi RS 3.

2022 Audi RS 3 Teaser
11 of 56 Audi
2022 Audi RS 3 Teaser
12 of 56 Audi
2022 Audi RS 3 Teaser
13 of 56 Audi
2022 Audi RS 3 Teaser
14 of 56 Audi
2022 Audi RS 3 Teaser
15 of 56 Audi
2022 Audi RS 3 Teaser
16 of 56 Audi
2022 Audi RS 3 Teaser
17 of 56 Audi
2022 Audi RS 3 Teaser
18 of 56 Audi
2022 Audi RS 3 Teaser
19 of 56 Audi
2022 Audi RS 3 Teaser
20 of 56 Audi
2022 Audi RS 3 Teaser
21 of 56 Audi
2022 Audi RS 3 Teaser
22 of 56 Audi
2022 Audi RS 3 Teaser
23 of 56 Audi
2022 Audi RS 3 Teaser
24 of 56 Audi
2022 Audi RS 3 Teaser
25 of 56 Audi
2022 Audi RS 3 Teaser
26 of 56 Audi
2022 Audi RS 3 Teaser
27 of 56 Audi
2022 Audi RS 3 Teaser
28 of 56 Audi
2022 Audi RS 3 Teaser
29 of 56 Audi
2022 Audi RS 3 Teaser
30 of 56 Audi
2022 Audi RS 3 Teaser
31 of 56 Audi
2022 Audi RS 3 Teaser
32 of 56 Audi
2022 Audi RS 3 Teaser
33 of 56 Audi
2022 Audi RS 3 Teaser
34 of 56 Audi
2022 Audi RS 3 Teaser
35 of 56 Audi
2022 Audi RS 3 Teaser
36 of 56 Audi
2022 Audi RS 3 Teaser
37 of 56 Audi
2022 Audi RS 3 Teaser
38 of 56 Audi
2022 Audi RS 3 Teaser
39 of 56 Audi
2022 Audi RS 3 Teaser
40 of 56 Audi
2022 Audi RS 3 Teaser
41 of 56 Audi
2022 Audi RS 3 Teaser
42 of 56 Audi
2022 Audi RS 3 Teaser
43 of 56 Audi
2022 Audi RS 3 Teaser
44 of 56 Audi
2022 Audi RS 3 Teaser
45 of 56 Audi
2022 Audi RS 3 Teaser
46 of 56 Audi
2022 Audi RS 3 Teaser
47 of 56 Audi
2022 Audi RS 3 Teaser
48 of 56 Audi
2022 Audi RS 3 Teaser
49 of 56 Audi
2022 Audi RS 3 Teaser
50 of 56 Audi
2022 Audi RS 3 Teaser
51 of 56 Audi
2022 Audi RS 3 Teaser
52 of 56 Audi
2022 Audi RS 3 Teaser
53 of 56 Audi
2022 Audi RS 3 Teaser
54 of 56 Audi
2022 Audi RS 3 Teaser
55 of 56 Audi
2022 Audi RS 3 Teaser
56 of 56 Audi

More Galleries

Nintendo Switch: The 36 best games to play in 2021

More Galleries

Nintendo Switch: The 36 best games to play in 2021

37 Photos
Volkswagen's new T7 Multivan looks awesome

More Galleries

Volkswagen's new T7 Multivan looks awesome

10 Photos
New movies coming out in 2021: Netflix, Marvel and more

More Galleries

New movies coming out in 2021: Netflix, Marvel and more

65 Photos
Best dating apps of 2021

More Galleries

Best dating apps of 2021

13 Photos
2021 Mercedes-Benz S580 blends wild tech, mild style

More Galleries

2021 Mercedes-Benz S580 blends wild tech, mild style

49 Photos
The 2021 Lamborghini Urus stands out even on a gloomy day

More Galleries

The 2021 Lamborghini Urus stands out even on a gloomy day

41 Photos
55 weird objects seen on Mars, explained

More Galleries

55 weird objects seen on Mars, explained

57 Photos