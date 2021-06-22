2022 Audi RS 3 will drift to your heart's content

A new torque-splitting rear differential replaces the front-biased Haldex system on previous models.
The forthcoming 2022 Audi RS 3 will mix a bit of the old with a bit of the new.
The first thing you'll probably notice is the "1-2-4-5-3" sequence slathered across the sides of both cars' camouflaged exteriors.
That alludes to the five-cylinder engine hiding under the hood.
While power will remain the same as the outgoing RS 3 at 394 horsepower, it will be spread across a wider rev range, and torque gets a boost from 354 pound-feet to 369.
That's cool in and of itself, but there's a new piece of technology tucked into the drivetrain that Audi's pretty proud of.
Previous versions of the RS 3's all-wheel-drive system used what is known as a Haldex system.
This system was front-axle biased and used an electronically activated clutch to couple and uncouple the whole rear axle as traction permitted.
The new RS Torque Splitter puts an electronically controlled clutch on each rear output shaft, allowing Audi to determine exactly how much torque should go to each rear wheel.
This permits for greater traction in cornering, but for the hooligans out there, this allows Audi to include a mode that will shove as much power to one of the rear wheels as possible. Yep, that's a drift mode.
