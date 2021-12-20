/> ED I T O R S C H O I C E IN N O V A T IO N A W A R D
X

2022 Audi R8 goes rear-wheel drive

Audi might be known for Quattro, but its best sports car uses rear-wheel drive.

steven-ewing-headshot
Steven Ewing
2022 Audi R8
1 of 16 Audi

This is the 2022 Audi R8.

2022 Audi R8
2 of 16 Audi

But it's not just any R8, it's the rear-wheel-drive R8.

2022 Audi R8
3 of 16 Audi

Audi's Virtual Cockpit is the centerpiece of this driver-focused cabin.

2022 Audi R8
4 of 16 Audi

V10 power is standard.

2022 Audi R8
5 of 16 Audi

You can get the rear-wheel drive configuration on the R8 Spyder.

2022 Audi R8
6 of 16 Audi

And why wouldn't you?

2022 Audi R8
7 of 16 Audi

Drop the top and you can hear that sonorous V10 roar.

2022 Audi R8
8 of 16 Audi

No matter how you slice it, the R8 looks amazing.

2022 Audi R8
9 of 16 Audi

The rear-wheel-drive version is cheaper than the all-wheel-drive car, too.

2022 Audi R8
10 of 16 Audi

Keep scrolling for more photos of this awesome supercar.

2022 Audi R8
11 of 16 Audi
2022 Audi R8
12 of 16 Audi
2022 Audi R8
13 of 16 Audi
2022 Audi R8
14 of 16 Audi
2022 Audi R8
15 of 16 Audi
2022 Audi R8
16 of 16 Audi

More Galleries

The best games on Nintendo Switch

More Galleries

The best games on Nintendo Switch

41 Photos
Movies coming in 2021 and 2022 from Netflix, Marvel, HBO and more

More Galleries

Movies coming in 2021 and 2022 from Netflix, Marvel, HBO and more

66 Photos
Ford Shelby Mustang GT500KR looks like a royally good time

More Galleries

Ford Shelby Mustang GT500KR looks like a royally good time

6 Photos
2021 best new TV shows to watch, stream, obsess about

More Galleries

2021 best new TV shows to watch, stream, obsess about

65 Photos
The 23 best Christmas movies and where to watch them

More Galleries

The 23 best Christmas movies and where to watch them

23 Photos
Best dating apps of 2021

More Galleries

Best dating apps of 2021

13 Photos
The 51 best VR games

More Galleries

The 51 best VR games

53 Photos