2022 Audi R8 goes rear-wheel drive

Audi might be known for Quattro, but its best sports car uses rear-wheel drive.
This is the 2022 Audi R8.
But it's not just any R8, it's the rear-wheel-drive R8.
Audi's Virtual Cockpit is the centerpiece of this driver-focused cabin.
V10 power is standard.
You can get the rear-wheel drive configuration on the R8 Spyder.
And why wouldn't you?
Drop the top and you can hear that sonorous V10 roar.
No matter how you slice it, the R8 looks amazing.
The rear-wheel-drive version is cheaper than the all-wheel-drive car, too.
