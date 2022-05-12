2022 Audi E-Tron GT Looks Super Cool In Tactical Green

With a 522-horsepower electric powertrain and great dynamics, the E-Tron GT is my favorite Audi.
The Audi E-Tron GT is one of the most compelling products Audi makes.
It's based on the same platform as the Porsche Taycan.
The base E-Tron GT has a dual-motor powertrain with 522 horsepower.
It has an EPA range of 238 miles.
This E-Tron's Tactical Green paint is amazing.
Even with normal all-season tires it's super fun to drive.
The E-Tron GT has a high-end interior.
There's cool ambient lighting.
The E-Tron GT starts at $103,895.
