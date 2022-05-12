X

2022 Audi E-Tron GT Looks Super Cool In Tactical Green

With a 522-horsepower electric powertrain and great dynamics, the E-Tron GT is my favorite Audi.

Daniel Golson
Daniel Golson

2022 Audi E-Tron GT in Tactical Green
1 of 40 Jonathan Harper/CNET

The Audi E-Tron GT is one of the most compelling products Audi makes.

2022 Audi E-Tron GT in Tactical Green
2 of 40 Jonathan Harper/CNET

It's based on the same platform as the Porsche Taycan.

2022 Audi E-Tron GT in Tactical Green
3 of 40 Jonathan Harper/CNET

The base E-Tron GT has a dual-motor powertrain with 522 horsepower.

2022 Audi E-Tron GT in Tactical Green
4 of 40 James Chrosniak/CNET

It has an EPA range of 238 miles.

2022 Audi E-Tron GT in Tactical Green
5 of 40 James Chrosniak/CNET

This E-Tron's Tactical Green paint is amazing.

2022 Audi E-Tron GT in Tactical Green
6 of 40 James Chrosniak/CNET

Even with normal all-season tires it's super fun to drive.

2022 Audi E-Tron GT in Tactical Green
7 of 40 Jonathan Harper/CNET

The E-Tron GT has a high-end interior.

2022 Audi E-Tron GT in Tactical Green
8 of 40 Jonathan Harper/CNET

There's cool ambient lighting.

2022 Audi E-Tron GT in Tactical Green
9 of 40 Jonathan Harper/CNET

The E-Tron GT starts at $103,895.

2022 Audi E-Tron GT in Tactical Green
10 of 40 James Chrosniak/CNET

Keep scrolling or swiping to see more of the E-Tron GT.

