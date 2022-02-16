2022 Audi A8 and S8: Lookin' Good

Expect mildly tweaked styling, more available features and plenty of good taste for 2022.
The Audi A8 and S8 sedans get mild enhancements for 2022.
What hasn't really changed for the latest model year is the interior, which looks great.
Both the A8 and S8 get wider grilles.
These flagship sedans offer plenty of luxury.
The S8 gains a new grille texture.
That upper infotainment screen measures 10.1 inches, while the lower one clocks in at 8.6.
There's stretch-out amounts of legroom in the A8 and S8 sedans.
The 2022 Audi S8 is available with Digital Matrix LED headlamps. Each assembly features 1.3-million micro-mirrors that allow the light beams to be controlled in unique ways.
The 2022 Audi A8 should start around $88,000, though the S8 is, naturally, much richer than that. This high-performance sedan kicks off at roughly $118k. Both prices include destination fees, which should total $1,095.