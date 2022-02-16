/> ED I T O R S C H O I C E IN N O V A T IO N A W A R D
2022 Audi A8 and S8: Lookin' Good

Expect mildly tweaked styling, more available features and plenty of good taste for 2022.

Craig Cole
2022 Audi A8 S8
1 of 9 Audi

The Audi A8 and S8 sedans get mild enhancements for 2022. 

2022 Audi A8 S8
2 of 9 Audi

What hasn't really changed for the latest model year is the interior, which looks great. 

2022 Audi A8 S8
3 of 9 Audi

Both the A8 and S8 get wider grilles. 

2022 Audi A8 S8
4 of 9 Audi

These flagship sedans  offer plenty of luxury.

2022 Audi A8 S8
5 of 9 Audi

The S8 gains a new grille texture. 

2022 Audi A8 S8
6 of 9 Audi

That upper infotainment screen measures 10.1 inches, while the lower one clocks in at 8.6.

2022 Audi A8 S8
7 of 9 Audi

There's stretch-out amounts of legroom in the A8 and S8 sedans. 

2022 Audi A8 S8
8 of 9 Audi

The 2022 Audi S8 is available with Digital Matrix LED headlamps. Each assembly features 1.3-million micro-mirrors that allow the light beams to be controlled in unique ways.     

2022 Audi A8 S8
9 of 9 Audi

The 2022 Audi A8 should start around $88,000, though the S8 is, naturally, much richer than that. This high-performance sedan kicks off at roughly $118k. Both prices include destination fees, which should total $1,095.

