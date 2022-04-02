/> ED I T O R S C H O I C E IN N O V A T IO N A W A R D
X

2022 Aprilia Tuono V4 Brings the Thunder

Aprilia's hyperfast, hypernaked bike is an ever better performer than ever and still makes the sweetest noise on two wheels.

c3b3-c-c-400x400
Kyle Hyatt
c3b3-c-c-400x400

Kyle Hyatt

See full bio
2021-aprilia-tuono-v4-launch-10
1 of 30 Larry Chen/Aprilia

The Aprilia Tuono V4 is smarter than ever, but remains the most thrilling thing on two wheels.

2021-aprilia-tuono-v4-launch-11
2 of 30 Larry Chen/Aprilia

Those new brains come in the form of an Ohlins semiactive electronic suspension.

2021-aprilia-tuono-v4-launch-12
3 of 30 Larry Chen/Aprilia

It adapts to road conditions and rider preference, making for a bike that's comfy when you want and stiff when you need it to be.

2021-aprilia-tuono-v4-launch-13
4 of 30 Larry Chen/Aprilia

The heart of the Tuono experience is still its wild-sounding V4 engine.

2021-aprilia-tuono-v4-launch-14
5 of 30 Larry Chen/Aprilia

It produces the same 175 horsepower as it has for the last few years, but now it's Euro 5 emissions-compliant.

2021-aprilia-tuono-v4-launch-15
6 of 30 Larry Chen/Aprilia

That engine is mated to a slick-shifting six-speed sequential transmission with an up-and-down quickshifter.

2021-aprilia-tuono-v4-launch-16
7 of 30 Larry Chen/Aprilia

The Tuono is still superaggressive for an everyday ride, but the base model tones things down a bit.

2021-aprilia-tuono-v4-launch-17
8 of 30 Larry Chen/Aprilia

It's not only cheaper, it has more relaxed geometry, a taller windscreen and available factory luggage.

2021-aprilia-tuono-v4-launch-18
9 of 30 Larry Chen/Aprilia

That the Tuono V4 has managed to change incrementally over the years and still absolutely keep up with the competition is a credit to Aprilia's engineering.

2021-aprilia-tuono-v4-launch-19
10 of 30 Larry Chen/Aprilia

The Tuono V4 still manages to be just about the most desirable motorcycle on sale today.

2021-aprilia-tuono-v4-launch-20
11 of 30 Larry Chen/Aprilia

Keep going for photos of the 2022 Aprilia Tuono V4.  

2021-aprilia-tuono-v4-launch-21
12 of 30 Larry Chen/Aprilia
2021-aprilia-tuono-v4-launch-22
13 of 30 Larry Chen/Aprilia
2021-aprilia-tuono-v4-launch-23
14 of 30 Larry Chen/Aprilia
2021-aprilia-tuono-v4-launch-24
15 of 30 Larry Chen/Aprilia
2021-aprilia-tuono-v4-launch-25
16 of 30 Larry Chen/Aprilia
2021-aprilia-tuono-v4-launch-26
17 of 30 Larry Chen/Aprilia
2021-aprilia-tuono-v4-launch-27
18 of 30 Larry Chen/Aprilia
2021-aprilia-tuono-v4-launch-28
19 of 30 Larry Chen/Aprilia
2021-aprilia-tuono-v4-launch-29
20 of 30 Larry Chen/Aprilia
2021-aprilia-tuono-v4-launch-30
21 of 30 Larry Chen/Aprilia
2021-aprilia-tuono-v4-launch-31
22 of 30 Larry Chen/Aprilia
2021-aprilia-tuono-v4-launch-32
23 of 30 Larry Chen/Aprilia
2021-aprilia-tuono-v4-launch-33
24 of 30 Larry Chen/Aprilia
2021-aprilia-tuono-v4-launch-34
25 of 30 Larry Chen/Aprilia
2021-aprilia-tuono-v4-launch-35
26 of 30 Larry Chen/Aprilia
2021-aprilia-tuono-v4-launch-6
27 of 30 Larry Chen/Aprilia
2021-aprilia-tuono-v4-launch-7
28 of 30 Larry Chen/Aprilia
2021-aprilia-tuono-v4-launch-8
29 of 30 Larry Chen/Aprilia
2021-aprilia-tuono-v4-launch-9
30 of 30 Larry Chen/Aprilia

More Galleries

2023 Toyota GR Corolla debuts alongside limited-run Circuit Edition

More Galleries

2023 Toyota GR Corolla debuts alongside limited-run Circuit Edition

37 Photos
2022's Best TV Shows You Can't Miss on Netflix, HBO, Disney Plus and More

More Galleries

2022's Best TV Shows You Can't Miss on Netflix, HBO, Disney Plus and More

85 Photos
The Best Games on Nintendo Switch

More Galleries

The Best Games on Nintendo Switch

43 Photos
2022 Honda Civic Si Is All About Having Fun

More Galleries

2022 Honda Civic Si Is All About Having Fun

31 Photos
Meet Our Long-Term 2022 Volkswagen Golf GTI

More Galleries

Meet Our Long-Term 2022 Volkswagen Golf GTI

30 Photos
Movies Coming in 2022 From Marvel, Netflix, DC and More

More Galleries

Movies Coming in 2022 From Marvel, Netflix, DC and More

75 Photos
Next-Gen Mercedes GLC Prototype Dances Through the Snow

More Galleries

Next-Gen Mercedes GLC Prototype Dances Through the Snow

40 Photos