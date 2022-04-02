2022 Aprilia Tuono V4 Brings the Thunder

Aprilia's hyperfast, hypernaked bike is an ever better performer than ever and still makes the sweetest noise on two wheels.
The Aprilia Tuono V4 is smarter than ever, but remains the most thrilling thing on two wheels.
Those new brains come in the form of an Ohlins semiactive electronic suspension.
It adapts to road conditions and rider preference, making for a bike that's comfy when you want and stiff when you need it to be.
The heart of the Tuono experience is still its wild-sounding V4 engine.
It produces the same 175 horsepower as it has for the last few years, but now it's Euro 5 emissions-compliant.
That engine is mated to a slick-shifting six-speed sequential transmission with an up-and-down quickshifter.
The Tuono is still superaggressive for an everyday ride, but the base model tones things down a bit.
It's not only cheaper, it has more relaxed geometry, a taller windscreen and available factory luggage.
That the Tuono V4 has managed to change incrementally over the years and still absolutely keep up with the competition is a credit to Aprilia's engineering.
The Tuono V4 still manages to be just about the most desirable motorcycle on sale today.
Keep going for photos of the 2022 Aprilia Tuono V4.