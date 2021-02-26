2021 VW ID 4 in the wild

You've been waiting long enough and now here it is, VW's all-new EV.
This is the 2021 Volkswagen ID 4!
It's the first of VW's onslaught of purpose-built EVs coming to the US market.
This model offers 250 miles of range and has 201 horsepower powering the rear wheels.
Despite being built on an EV-specific platform, there's no frunk here. It's full of electrification stuff.
No matter, the interior is fresh and stylish.
This rotary shifter is great to use!
Plenty of storage makes the ID 4 a practical choice.
Not the sharpest of styling, but this is still a good-looking thing.
Coming soon to US streets!
Keep clicking or scrolling for dozens of additional looks at the 2021 VW ID 4.
