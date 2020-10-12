While a manual-transmission GTI S can be had for $29,690 (including $995 for destination), the price can quickly reach quasi-wonky heights, with my 6MT Autobahn rolling out of the dealership with a $37,940 price tag.
There are older guards like the Civic Si, which is down on power but also down on price (and fun factor), but there's neat new rivals on the horizon, like the Mazda3 Turbo, which will pack 250 hp and 320 lb-ft of torque in conjunction with all-wheel drive.
While it remains one of my favorite cars thanks to its equal-dose blend of pragmatism and excitement, there's a brand new one on the horizon and it's likely to take all the good parts of the current model while enhancing the aesthetics, technology and more.
Discuss: 2021 VW Golf GTI heads into the sunset
