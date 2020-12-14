Volkswagen's shapely Arteon gets a few meaningful improvements for 2021.
This swoopy sedan is Volkswagen's redesigned 2021 Arteon.
The Arteon is a full-size sedan that slots above the Passat in VW's lineup.
It has what is arguably VW's nicest interior.
LED lights flow into the grille bars.
A 2.0-liter turbo engine is standard.
Apple CarPlay is part of the MIB3 infotainment system.
Every Arteon gets a digital gauge cluster.
Front-wheel drive is standard but all-wheel drive is optional.
The SEL Premium R-Line rides on these cool 20-inch wheels.
Keep scrolling for more photos of the 2021 Volkswagen Arteon.
Discuss: 2021 Volkswagen Arteon: A good car gets even better
