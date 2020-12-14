Roadshow editors pick the products and services we write about. When you buy through our links, we may get a commission.

2021 Volkswagen Arteon: A good car gets even better

Volkswagen's shapely Arteon gets a few meaningful improvements for 2021.

2021 Volkswagen Arteon
Steven Ewing/Roadshow

This swoopy sedan is Volkswagen's redesigned 2021 Arteon.

2021 Volkswagen Arteon
Steven Ewing/Roadshow

The Arteon is a full-size sedan that slots above the Passat in VW's lineup.

2021 Volkswagen Arteon
Steven Ewing/Roadshow

It has what is arguably VW's nicest interior.

2021 Volkswagen Arteon
Steven Ewing/Roadshow

LED lights flow into the grille bars.

2021 Volkswagen Arteon
Steven Ewing/Roadshow

A 2.0-liter turbo engine is standard.

2021 Volkswagen Arteon
Steven Ewing/Roadshow

Apple CarPlay is part of the MIB3 infotainment system.

2021 Volkswagen Arteon
Steven Ewing/Roadshow

Every Arteon gets a digital gauge cluster.

2021 Volkswagen Arteon
Steven Ewing/Roadshow

Front-wheel drive is standard but all-wheel drive is optional.

2021 Volkswagen Arteon
Steven Ewing/Roadshow

The SEL Premium R-Line rides on these cool 20-inch wheels.

2021 Volkswagen Arteon
Steven Ewing/Roadshow

Keep scrolling for more photos of the 2021 Volkswagen Arteon.

2021 Volkswagen Arteon
Steven Ewing/Roadshow
2021 Volkswagen Arteon
Steven Ewing/Roadshow
2021 Volkswagen Arteon
Steven Ewing/Roadshow
2021 Volkswagen Arteon
Steven Ewing/Roadshow
2021 Volkswagen Arteon
Steven Ewing/Roadshow
2021 Volkswagen Arteon
Steven Ewing/Roadshow
2021 Volkswagen Arteon
Steven Ewing/Roadshow
2021 Volkswagen Arteon
Steven Ewing/Roadshow
2021 Volkswagen Arteon
Steven Ewing/Roadshow
2021 Volkswagen Arteon
Steven Ewing/Roadshow
2021 Volkswagen Arteon
Steven Ewing/Roadshow
2021 Volkswagen Arteon
Steven Ewing/Roadshow
2021 Volkswagen Arteon
Steven Ewing/Roadshow
2021 Volkswagen Arteon
Steven Ewing/Roadshow
2021 Volkswagen Arteon
Steven Ewing/Roadshow
2021 Volkswagen Arteon
Steven Ewing/Roadshow
2021 Volkswagen Arteon
Steven Ewing/Roadshow
2021 Volkswagen Arteon
Steven Ewing/Roadshow
2021 Volkswagen Arteon
Steven Ewing/Roadshow
The 2021 Kia Sorento is pleasant and practical

55 Photos
2021 Chevy Tahoe Diesel packs impressive fuel economy

30 Photos
2021 Mercedes-Benz E450 is a no-nonsense, high-caliber luxury car

29 Photos
2021 Volkswagen Arteon: A good car gets even better

29 Photos
Mercedes-AMG One meets F1 champ Lewis Hamilton

4 Photos
2021 Kia Telluride: All-around excellence

48 Photos
2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E looks like the future

38 Photos