Which would you rather?
This month, we're taking a look at how our long-term Volvo XC60 compares to its sibling, the V60 Cross Country.
That's our guy on the back, Volvo's tall-wagon in the front.
Dimensionally the XC60 is taller, while the V60 is longer.
There's barely anything in there on the cargo space side, with the XC60 having a few more feet for your stuff.
More importantly, our version has the City Weave interior.
The chocolate leather in the Cross Country, on the other hand, looks a bit drab by comparison.
Sorry about the filth, but safe to say our XC60 is a winter warrior!
In terms of handling, the V60 is definitely the more engaging drive.
But the taller XC60 has slightly better ride quality.
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.
Discuss: Our long-term 2021 Volvo XC60 meets a V60 Cross Country
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.