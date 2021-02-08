Our long-term 2021 Volvo XC60 meets a V60 Cross Country

Which would you rather?

2021 Volvo XC60 vs. V60
This month, we're taking a look at how our long-term Volvo XC60 compares to its sibling, the V60 Cross Country.

That's our guy on the back, Volvo's tall-wagon in the front.

Dimensionally the XC60 is taller, while the V60 is longer.

There's barely anything in there on the cargo space side, with the XC60 having a few more feet for your stuff. 

More importantly, our version has the City Weave interior.

The chocolate leather in the Cross Country, on the other hand, looks a bit drab by comparison. 

Sorry about the filth, but safe to say our XC60 is a winter warrior!

In terms of handling, the V60 is definitely the more engaging drive. 

But the taller XC60 has slightly better ride quality.

Which would you rather?

