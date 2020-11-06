Roadshow editors pick the products and services we write about. When you buy through our links, we may get a commission.

2021 Volvo XC40 Recharge has big power and a little frunk

Volvo's latest SUV is all-electric and lots of fun.

2021 Volvo XC40 Recharge
1 of 27
Tim Stevens/Roadshow

This is the 2021 Volvo XC40 Recharge.

View Local Inventory
Read First Take
2021 Volvo XC40 Recharge
2 of 27
Tim Stevens/Roadshow

It's the all-electric followup to Volvo's successful XC40 crossover-SUV.

View Local Inventory
Read First Take
2021 Volvo XC40 Recharge
3 of 27
Tim Stevens/Roadshow

How can you tell it's electric? Well, look closely at the badge: P8 means 402 horses from two electric motors.

View Local Inventory
Read First Take
2021 Volvo XC40 Recharge
4 of 27
Tim Stevens/Roadshow

That grille is a sure sign, too.

View Local Inventory
Read First Take
2021 Volvo XC40 Recharge
5 of 27
Tim Stevens/Roadshow

And under the hood? Yeah, no engine there. 

View Local Inventory
Read First Take
2021 Volvo XC40 Recharge
6 of 27
Tim Stevens/Roadshow

Storage out back is basically the same as a regular XC40, though, so there's no loss in practicality.

View Local Inventory
Read First Take
2021 Volvo XC40 Recharge
7 of 27
Tim Stevens/Roadshow

Yeah, things are a bit dark in here.

View Local Inventory
Read First Take
2021 Volvo XC40 Recharge
8 of 27
Tim Stevens/Roadshow

But otherwise it's the same clean, charming style we've come to love in the XC40.

View Local Inventory
Read First Take
2021 Volvo XC40 Recharge
9 of 27
Tim Stevens/Roadshow

You will pay for it, though: $54,985 after a $995 destination charge.

View Local Inventory
Read First Take
2021 Volvo XC40 Recharge
10 of 27
Tim Stevens/Roadshow

Not cheap, especially for a car with little over 200 miles of range, but it never doesn't feel worth it.

View Local Inventory
Read First Take
2021 Volvo XC40 Recharge
11 of 27
Tim Stevens/Roadshow

Keep scrolling for more photos of Volvo's new EV.

View Local Inventory
Read First Take
2021 Volvo XC40 Recharge
12 of 27
Tim Stevens/Roadshow
View Local Inventory
Read First Take
2021 Volvo XC40 Recharge
13 of 27
Tim Stevens/Roadshow
View Local Inventory
Read First Take
2021 Volvo XC40 Recharge
14 of 27
Tim Stevens/Roadshow
View Local Inventory
Read First Take
2021 Volvo XC40 Recharge
15 of 27
Tim Stevens/Roadshow
View Local Inventory
Read First Take
2021 Volvo XC40 Recharge
16 of 27
Tim Stevens/Roadshow
View Local Inventory
Read First Take
2021 Volvo XC40 Recharge
17 of 27
Tim Stevens/Roadshow
View Local Inventory
Read First Take
2021 Volvo XC40 Recharge
18 of 27
Tim Stevens/Roadshow
View Local Inventory
Read First Take
2021 Volvo XC40 Recharge
19 of 27
Tim Stevens/Roadshow
View Local Inventory
Read First Take
2021 Volvo XC40 Recharge
20 of 27
Tim Stevens/Roadshow
View Local Inventory
Read First Take
2021 Volvo XC40 Recharge
21 of 27
Tim Stevens/Roadshow
View Local Inventory
Read First Take
2021 Volvo XC40 Recharge
22 of 27
Tim Stevens/Roadshow
View Local Inventory
Read First Take
2021 Volvo XC40 Recharge
23 of 27
Tim Stevens/Roadshow
View Local Inventory
Read First Take
2021 Volvo XC40 Recharge
24 of 27
Tim Stevens/Roadshow
View Local Inventory
Read First Take
2021 Volvo XC40 Recharge
25 of 27
Tim Stevens/Roadshow
View Local Inventory
Read First Take
2021 Volvo XC40 Recharge
26 of 27
Tim Stevens/Roadshow
View Local Inventory
Read First Take
2021 Volvo XC40 Recharge
27 of 27
Tim Stevens/Roadshow
View Local Inventory
Read First Take
2021 Chevrolet Corvette Convertible opens up some trunk space

2021 Chevrolet Corvette Convertible opens up some trunk space

27 Photos
2022 VW Golf R gets more power and more tech

2022 VW Golf R gets more power and more tech

7 Photos
Nissan Frontier previewed with the new Navara

Nissan Frontier previewed with the new Navara

31 Photos
2021 Nissan Maxima gets nostalgic with 40th Anniversary Edition

2021 Nissan Maxima gets nostalgic with 40th Anniversary Edition

5 Photos
2021 Volvo XC40 Recharge has big power and a little frunk

2021 Volvo XC40 Recharge has big power and a little frunk

27 Photos
2021 Audi RS6 Avant is a 591-horsepower wonder wagon

2021 Audi RS6 Avant is a 591-horsepower wonder wagon

33 Photos
Tesla's Model 3 Performance subtly adds the power

Tesla's Model 3 Performance subtly adds the power

49 Photos