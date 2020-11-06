Volvo's latest SUV is all-electric and lots of fun.
This is the 2021 Volvo XC40 Recharge.
It's the all-electric followup to Volvo's successful XC40 crossover-SUV.
How can you tell it's electric? Well, look closely at the badge: P8 means 402 horses from two electric motors.
That grille is a sure sign, too.
And under the hood? Yeah, no engine there.
Storage out back is basically the same as a regular XC40, though, so there's no loss in practicality.
Yeah, things are a bit dark in here.
But otherwise it's the same clean, charming style we've come to love in the XC40.
You will pay for it, though: $54,985 after a $995 destination charge.
Not cheap, especially for a car with little over 200 miles of range, but it never doesn't feel worth it.
Keep scrolling for more photos of Volvo's new EV.
Discuss: 2021 Volvo XC40 Recharge has big power and a little frunk
