2021 Volkswagen ID 4 aims to electrify America later this year

Meet Volkswagen's new ID 4 electric SUV.
At launch, it'll be powered by a single, 201-horsepower, rear-mounted electric motor.
Next year, a 302-hp, dual-motor, all-wheel-drive model will join the lineup.
With an 82-kilowatt-hour standard battery pack, VW estimates a 250-mile range for the SUV between charges.
With compatibility with up to 125-kW DC fast charging, up to an 80% charge can be reached in less than 40 minutes.
At a more common Level 2 home or public charger, a full fill-up can take up to 7.5 hours.
At launch, a limited-run First Edition model will be available. It's fully loaded with special white trim inside and out.
The dashboard is home to a 5.3-inch digital instrument cluster and up to a 12-inch main infotainment display.
Look for the ID 4 to hit the road later this year.
Check out our first look at the 2021 Volkswagen ID 4 for everything that we know so far.