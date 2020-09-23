2021 Volkswagen ID 4 aims to electrify America later this year

  • volkswagen-id-4-2021-03698
  • volkswagen-id-4-2021-03708
  • volkswagen-id-4-2021-03701
  • volkswagen-id-4-2021-03710
  • volkswagen-id-4-2021-03699
  • volkswagen-id-4-2021-03665
  • volkswagen-id-4-2021-03685
  • volkswagen-id-4-2021-03680
  • volkswagen-id-4-2021-03671
  • volkswagen-id-4-2021-03672
  • volkswagen-id-4-2021-03683
  • volkswagen-id-4-2021-03670
  • volkswagen-id-4-2021-03704
  • volkswagen-id-4-2021-03667
  • volkswagen-id-4-2021-03668
  • volkswagen-id-4-2021-03675
  • volkswagen-id-4-2021-03677
  • volkswagen-id-4-2021-03678
  • volkswagen-id-4-2021-03686
  • volkswagen-id-4-2021-03662
  • volkswagen-id-4-2021-03690
  • volkswagen-id-4-2021-03692
  • volkswagen-id-4-2021-03693
  • volkswagen-id-4-2021-03695
  • volkswagen-id-4-2021
  • volkswagen-id-4-2021-01396
  • volkswagen-id-4-2021-01398
  • volkswagen-id-4-2021-01402
  • volkswagen-id-4-2021-01403
  • volkswagen-id-4-2021-01404
  • volkswagen-id-4-2021-01405
  • volkswagen-id-4-2021-01407
  • volkswagen-id-4-2021-01410
  • volkswagen-id-4-2021-01411
  • volkswagen-id-4-2021-01435
  • volkswagen-id-4-2021-2
  • volkswagen-id-4-2021-3
  • volkswagen-id-4-2021-8453
  • volkswagen-id-4-2021-8495
  • volkswagen-id-4-2021-8510
  • volkswagen-id-4-2021-8530
  • volkswagen-id-4-2021-8560
  • volkswagen-id-4-2021-8561
  • volkswagen-id-4-2021-8571
  • volkswagen-id-4-2021-8601
  • volkswagen-id-4-2021-8626
  • volkswagen-id-4-2021-8641
  • volkswagen-id-4-2021-8651
  • volkswagen-id-4-2021-8666
  • volkswagen-id-4-2021-8676
  • volkswagen-id-4-2021-8683
  • volkswagen-id-4-2021-8720
  • volkswagen-id-4-2021-8770
  • volkswagen-id-4-2021-8775
  • volkswagen-id-4-2021-8858
  • volkswagen-id-4-2021-8881
  • volkswagen-id-4-2021-8918

Meet Volkswagen's new ID 4 electric SUV.

Published:Caption:Photo:Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
1
of 57

At launch, it'll be powered by a single, 201-horsepower, rear-mounted electric motor.

Published:Caption:Photo:Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
2
of 57

Next year, a 302-hp, dual-motor, all-wheel-drive model will join the lineup.

Published:Caption:Photo:Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
3
of 57

With an 82-kilowatt-hour standard battery pack, VW estimates a 250-mile range for the SUV between charges.

Published:Caption:Photo:Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
4
of 57

With compatibility with up to 125-kW DC fast charging, up to an 80% charge can be reached in less than 40 minutes.

Published:Caption:Photo:Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
5
of 57

At a more common Level 2 home or public charger, a full fill-up can take up to 7.5 hours.

Published:Caption:Photo:Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
6
of 57

At launch, a limited-run First Edition model will be available. It's fully loaded with special white trim inside and out.

Published:Caption:Photo:Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
7
of 57

The dashboard is home to a 5.3-inch digital instrument cluster and up to a 12-inch main infotainment display.

Published:Caption:Photo:Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
8
of 57

Look for the ID 4 to hit the road later this year.

Published:Caption:Photo:Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
9
of 57

Check out our first look at the 2021 Volkswagen ID 4 for everything that we know so far.

Published:Caption:Photo:Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
10
of 57
Published:Caption:Photo:Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
11
of 57
Published:Caption:Photo:Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
12
of 57
Published:Caption:Photo:Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
13
of 57
Published:Caption:Photo:Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
14
of 57
Published:Caption:Photo:Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
15
of 57
Published:Caption:Photo:Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
16
of 57
Published:Caption:Photo:Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
17
of 57
Published:Caption:Photo:Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
18
of 57
Published:Caption:Photo:Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
19
of 57
Published:Caption:Photo:Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
20
of 57
Published:Caption:Photo:Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
21
of 57
Published:Caption:Photo:Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
22
of 57
Published:Caption:Photo:Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
23
of 57
Published:Caption:Photo:Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
24
of 57
Published:Caption:Photo:Volkswagen
25
of 57
Published:Caption:Photo:Volkswagen
26
of 57
Published:Caption:Photo:Volkswagen
27
of 57
Published:Caption:Photo:Volkswagen
28
of 57
Published:Caption:Photo:Volkswagen
29
of 57
Published:Caption:Photo:Volkswagen
30
of 57
Published:Caption:Photo:Volkswagen
31
of 57
Published:Caption:Photo:Volkswagen
32
of 57
Published:Caption:Photo:Volkswagen
33
of 57
Published:Caption:Photo:Volkswagen
34
of 57
Published:Caption:Photo:Volkswagen
35
of 57
Published:Caption:Photo:Volkswagen
36
of 57
Published:Caption:Photo:Volkswagen
37
of 57
Published:Caption:Photo:Volkswagen
38
of 57
Published:Caption:Photo:Volkswagen
39
of 57
Published:Caption:Photo:Volkswagen
40
of 57
Published:Caption:Photo:Volkswagen
41
of 57
Published:Caption:Photo:Volkswagen
42
of 57
Published:Caption:Photo:Volkswagen
43
of 57
Published:Caption:Photo:Volkswagen
44
of 57
Published:Caption:Photo:Volkswagen
45
of 57
Published:Caption:Photo:Volkswagen
46
of 57
Published:Caption:Photo:Volkswagen
47
of 57
Published:Caption:Photo:Volkswagen
48
of 57
Published:Caption:Photo:Volkswagen
49
of 57
Published:Caption:Photo:Volkswagen
50
of 57
Published:Caption:Photo:Volkswagen
51
of 57
Published:Caption:Photo:Volkswagen
52
of 57
Published:Caption:Photo:Volkswagen
53
of 57
Published:Caption:Photo:Volkswagen
54
of 57
Published:Caption:Photo:Volkswagen
55
of 57
Published:Caption:Photo:Volkswagen
56
of 57
Published:Caption:Photo:Volkswagen
57
of 57
Now Reading

2021 Volkswagen ID 4 aims to electrify America later this year

Up Next

2022 VW Tiguan is a little sleeker, a little techier
2021 Volkswagen ID 4 debuts with 250-mile range, 3 years of free fast charging

2021 Volkswagen ID 4 debuts with 250-mile range, 3 years of free fast charging

by
2021 Volkswagen ID 4 arrives this year with 250-mile range

2021 Volkswagen ID 4 arrives this year with 250-mile range

3:12
Tesla Battery Day recap: the big announcements, including Model S Plaid and a $25,000 EV

Tesla Battery Day recap: the big announcements, including Model S Plaid and a $25,000 EV

by
Tesla's full self-driving Autopilot beta coming in 'a month or so'

Tesla's full self-driving Autopilot beta coming in 'a month or so'

by
Tesla starts taking orders for Model S Plaid with 520-mile range

Tesla starts taking orders for Model S Plaid with 520-mile range

by