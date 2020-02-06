2021 Volkswagen Atlas has sharper looks and more safety features

  • 2021 Volkswagen Atlas
The new styling brings it more in line with the recently unveiled Atlas Cross Sport.

Volkswagen has facelifted the three-row Atlas crossover for 2021.

Redesigned front and rear bumpers make the Atlas nearly three inches longer than before.

The interior gets a new steering wheel and available contrast stitching.

Every Atlas now comes standard with automated emergency braking, rear cross-traffic alert and blind-spot monitoring.

LED lighting is now standard, with the head- and taillights getting a new look.

Volkswagen's new logo has been fitted to the 2021 Atlas.

Wheels up to 21 inches are available.

The Atlas' base four-cylinder engine is now available with all-wheel drive for the first time.

Keep swiping to see more photos of the 2021 VW Atlas.

