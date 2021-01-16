2021 Sei Giorni proves Vespa time is a good time

This little scooter combines Italian style with surprising speed.
At first glance, the Sei Giorni is just another Vespa.
It's got a familiar profile, aside from that fender-mounted headlight.
Then, looking closer, you see the racing numbers.
This little scooter is something special.
It's not only a limited-edition throwback to Vespa's race-winning history...
It's also the most powerful Vespa ever.
The Sei Giorni will easily hit 80 mph on the freeway.
It has no issue pulling away from traffic in the city.
Thanks to its two-channel antilock brakes, it also stops surprisingly well.
Frankly, it's way more fun than it should be.
