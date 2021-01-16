2021 Sei Giorni proves Vespa time is a good time

This little scooter combines Italian style with surprising speed.

2020-vespa-sei-giorni-001
1 of 33
Kyle Hyatt/Roadshow

At first glance, the Sei Giorni is just another Vespa.

Read the article
2020-vespa-sei-giorni-002
2 of 33
Kyle Hyatt/Roadshow

It's got a familiar profile, aside from that fender-mounted headlight.

Read the article
2020-vespa-sei-giorni-003
3 of 33
Kyle Hyatt/Roadshow

Then, looking closer, you see the racing numbers.

Read the article
2020-vespa-sei-giorni-004
4 of 33
Kyle Hyatt/Roadshow

This little scooter is something special.

Read the article
2020-vespa-sei-giorni-005
5 of 33
Kyle Hyatt/Roadshow

It's not only a limited-edition throwback to Vespa's race-winning history...

Read the article
2020-vespa-sei-giorni-006
6 of 33
Kyle Hyatt/Roadshow

It's also the most powerful Vespa ever.

Read the article
2020-vespa-sei-giorni-007
7 of 33
Kyle Hyatt/Roadshow

The Sei Giorni will easily hit 80 mph on the freeway.

Read the article
2020-vespa-sei-giorni-008
8 of 33
Kyle Hyatt/Roadshow

It has no issue pulling away from traffic in the city.

Read the article
2020-vespa-sei-giorni-009
9 of 33
Kyle Hyatt/Roadshow

Thanks to its two-channel antilock brakes, it also stops surprisingly well.

Read the article
2020-vespa-sei-giorni-010
10 of 33
Kyle Hyatt/Roadshow

Frankly, it's way more fun than it should be.

Read the article
2020-vespa-sei-giorni-011
11 of 33
Kyle Hyatt/Roadshow
Read the article
2020-vespa-sei-giorni-012
12 of 33
Kyle Hyatt/Roadshow
Read the article
2020-vespa-sei-giorni-013
13 of 33
Kyle Hyatt/Roadshow
Read the article
2020-vespa-sei-giorni-014
14 of 33
Kyle Hyatt/Roadshow
Read the article
2020-vespa-sei-giorni-016
15 of 33
Kyle Hyatt/Roadshow
Read the article
2020-vespa-sei-giorni-017
16 of 33
Kyle Hyatt/Roadshow
Read the article
2020-vespa-sei-giorni-018
17 of 33
Kyle Hyatt/Roadshow
Read the article
2020-vespa-sei-giorni-019
18 of 33
Kyle Hyatt/Roadshow
Read the article
2020-vespa-sei-giorni-020
19 of 33
Kyle Hyatt/Roadshow
Read the article
2020-vespa-sei-giorni-021
20 of 33
Kyle Hyatt/Roadshow
Read the article
2020-vespa-sei-giorni-022
21 of 33
Kyle Hyatt/Roadshow
Read the article
2020-vespa-sei-giorni-023
22 of 33
Kyle Hyatt/Roadshow
Read the article
2020-vespa-sei-giorni-026
23 of 33
Kyle Hyatt/Roadshow
Read the article
2020-vespa-sei-giorni-027
24 of 33
Kyle Hyatt/Roadshow
Read the article
2020-vespa-sei-giorni-029
25 of 33
Kyle Hyatt/Roadshow
Read the article
2020-vespa-sei-giorni-030
26 of 33
Kyle Hyatt/Roadshow
Read the article
2020-vespa-sei-giorni-031
27 of 33
Kyle Hyatt/Roadshow
Read the article
2020-vespa-sei-giorni-032
28 of 33
Kyle Hyatt/Roadshow
Read the article
2020-vespa-sei-giorni-033
29 of 33
Kyle Hyatt/Roadshow
Read the article
2020-vespa-sei-giorni-034
30 of 33
Kyle Hyatt/Roadshow
Read the article
2020-vespa-sei-giorni-036
31 of 33
Kyle Hyatt/Roadshow
Read the article
2020-vespa-sei-giorni-037
32 of 33
Kyle Hyatt/Roadshow
Read the article
2020-vespa-sei-giorni-038
33 of 33
Kyle Hyatt/Roadshow
Read the article
Cadillac's eVTOL is an electric, autonomous personal air taxi

Cadillac's eVTOL is an electric, autonomous personal air taxi

6 Photos
2021 Sei Giorni proves Vespa time is a good time

2021 Sei Giorni proves Vespa time is a good time

33 Photos
2021 Audi A4 sticks to the script

2021 Audi A4 sticks to the script

31 Photos
2021 Triumph Bonneville T100: The Baby Bonne is just right

2021 Triumph Bonneville T100: The Baby Bonne is just right

22 Photos
Nissan's NV350 Office Pod lets you work anywhere -- seriously

Nissan's NV350 Office Pod lets you work anywhere -- seriously

4 Photos
2021 Kia K5 GT-Line: More than just a pretty new face

2021 Kia K5 GT-Line: More than just a pretty new face

64 Photos
2021 Honda Accord Sport 2.0T looks sharp in Sonic Gray

2021 Honda Accord Sport 2.0T looks sharp in Sonic Gray

30 Photos