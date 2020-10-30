2021 Triumph Trident makes three cylinders affordable and approachable

The 2021 Triumph Trident is a beginner-friendly triple and Triumph's most affordable motorcycle.
The bespoke 660-cc engine makes 80 horsepower and 47 pound-feet of torque.
It delivers that torque evenly and smoothly across the rev range.
Triumph claims that 90% of the bike's total torque is available from around 3,000 rpm.
With a wet weight of just 415 pounds, the Trident will be easy and unintimidating for new riders to maneuver around at low speeds.
It also comes with beginner-friendly tech like ABS and traction control, as well as two ride modes.
The Trident is aimed directly at the Japanese 600-cc naked class, both in price and performance.
Triumph is offering its reputation for stellar build quality and excellent ridability for less money than the Honda CB650R.
The Trident is set to hit US dealers in January of 2021.
It will retail for $7,995 before dealer fees.
Click or scroll through for lots more photos of the 2021 Triumph Trident.