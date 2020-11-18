2021 Triumph Tiger 850 Sport is entry-level adventure, triple style

This on-road-focused Tiger could be a new, tall rider's best friend.
The 2021 Triumph Tiger 850 Sport is a road-biased middleweight adventure bike.
It's meant to sit below the more technologically advanced Tiger 900 while still offering lots of comfort and safety.
The 850 Sport is powered by an 888-cc three-cylinder engine.
It uses dual-front Brembo brake calipers with anti-lock braking.
It uses a similar 45mm Marzocchi fork to the more expensive 900, but ditches the adjustability.
The ABS on the 850 Sport is not lean-sensitive.
It also uses a 5-inch TFT display, rather than a 7-inch as found on the Tiger 900.
With a list price of $11,995 it should provide a more accessible way of trying out the class and the Triumph brand.
If it's anything like previous Tigers, it will be smooth and comfortable and perfect for long road trips.
The Tiger 850 will hit dealers at the end of February.
Keep going for more pictures of the 2021 Triumph Tiger 850 Sport.
