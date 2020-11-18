2021 Triumph Tiger 850 Sport is entry-level adventure, triple style

This on-road-focused Tiger could be a new, tall rider's best friend.

2021 Triumph Tiger 850 Sport
1 of 35
Triumph

2021 Triumph Tiger 850 Sport

The 2021 Triumph Tiger 850 Sport is a road-biased middleweight adventure bike.

Read the article
tiger-850-sport-hero-riding-2
2 of 35
Triumph

It's meant to sit below the more technologically advanced Tiger 900 while still offering lots of comfort and safety.

Read the article
tiger-850-sport-hero-riding-3
3 of 35
Triumph

The 850 Sport is powered by an 888-cc three-cylinder engine.

Read the article
tiger-850-sport-hero-riding-4
4 of 35
Triumph

It uses dual-front Brembo brake calipers with anti-lock braking.

Read the article
tiger-850-sport-hero-riding-6
5 of 35
Triumph

It uses a similar 45mm Marzocchi fork to the more expensive 900, but ditches the adjustability.

Read the article
tiger-850-sport-hero-riding-7
6 of 35
Triumph

The ABS on the 850 Sport is not lean-sensitive.

Read the article
tiger-850-sport-hero-riding-8
7 of 35
Triumph

It also uses a 5-inch TFT display, rather than a 7-inch as found on the Tiger 900.

Read the article
tiger-850-sport-hero-and-accessories-static-1
8 of 35
Triumph

With a list price of $11,995 it should provide a more accessible way of trying out the class and the Triumph brand.

Read the article
tiger-850-sport-hero-static-2
9 of 35
Triumph

If it's anything like previous Tigers, it will be smooth and comfortable and perfect for long road trips.

Read the article
tiger-850-sport-hero-static-3
10 of 35
Triumph

The Tiger 850 will hit dealers at the end of February.

Read the article
tiger-850-sport-12v-socket
11 of 35
Triumph

Keep going for more pictures of the 2021 Triumph Tiger 850 Sport.

Read the article
tiger-850-sport-adjustable-seat
12 of 35
Triumph
Read the article
tiger-850-sport-brembo-rear-brake
13 of 35
Triumph
Read the article
tiger-850-sport-brembo-stylema-brake-calipers
14 of 35
Triumph
Read the article
tiger-850-sport-clutch-cover
15 of 35
Triumph
Read the article
tiger-850-sport-engine
16 of 35
Triumph
Read the article
tiger-850-sport-exhaust-silencer
17 of 35
Triumph
Read the article
tiger-850-sport-fuel-filler-cap
18 of 35
Triumph
Read the article
tiger-850-sport-handlebars
19 of 35
Triumph
Read the article
tiger-850-sport-led-headlight-and-indicators
20 of 35
Triumph
Read the article
tiger-850-sport-led-indicators
21 of 35
Triumph
Read the article
tiger-850-sport-led-rear-light
22 of 35
Triumph
Read the article
tiger-850-sport-lh-switch-cube
23 of 35
Triumph
Read the article
tiger-850-sport-marzocchi-forks
24 of 35
Triumph
Read the article
tiger-850-sport-marzocchi-rsu
25 of 35
Triumph
Read the article
tiger-850-sport-michelin-tyres
26 of 35
Triumph
Read the article
tiger-850-sport-mirrors
27 of 35
Triumph
Read the article
tiger-850-sport-moulded-sump-guard
28 of 35
Triumph
Read the article
tiger-850-sport-pillion-foot-rests
29 of 35
Triumph
Read the article
tiger-850-sport-riding-modes
30 of 35
Triumph
Read the article
tiger-850-sport-tank
31 of 35
Triumph
Read the article
tiger-850-sport-tank-graphics
32 of 35
Triumph
Read the article
tiger-850-sport-tft-instruments
33 of 35
Triumph
Read the article
tiger-850-sport-throttle-twist-grip
34 of 35
Triumph
Read the article
tiger-850-sport-twin-radiators
35 of 35
Triumph
Read the article
2022 Honda Civic sedan prototype looks more premium

2022 Honda Civic sedan prototype looks more premium

37 Photos
2021 Honda Accord Hybrid keeps it efficient

2021 Honda Accord Hybrid keeps it efficient

21 Photos
2022 Infiniti QX55 is the only Japanese crossover-coupe

2022 Infiniti QX55 is the only Japanese crossover-coupe

33 Photos
Here are the many colors available on the Rivian R1S SUV

Here are the many colors available on the Rivian R1S SUV

17 Photos
2022 Subaru BRZ: Evolutionary changes for a simple sports car

2022 Subaru BRZ: Evolutionary changes for a simple sports car

73 Photos
Ford's custom 2021 Bronco for SEMA looks boss

Ford's custom 2021 Bronco for SEMA looks boss

6 Photos
2021 Hyundai Veloster N is still the most fun hot hatch

2021 Hyundai Veloster N is still the most fun hot hatch

45 Photos