2021 Triumph Thruxton RS: This factory café racer is just what we ordered

With pitch-perfect vintage styling and enough modern performance to make things interesting, the Thruxton is retro done right.
Triumph's Thruxton has been the Bonneville's more stylish and sporting cousin since it was reintroduced back in 2004.
It packs a higher-output version of the Bonneville's 1200 cc parallel-twin engine.
It also features much more sporty running gear, especially in this RS trim.
These include Brembo M50 front brake calipers.
It also includes Showa Big Piston forks and Ohlins rear shocks.
Its also packing analog gauges, which look perfect alongside the rest of the retro styling touches.
Those analog clocks have little LCD screens in them too, though, so you get other pertinent info like a fuel gauge and a gear indicator.
Unlike the Bonneville, with its long, plush seat, the Thruxton is made for one butt and one butt only.
All this retro styling and motorcycle component jewelry isn't cheap, though.
The 2021 Thruxton RS starts at $16,100 before dealer fees.