With a reasonable price tag, stellar looks and approachable performance, the T100 might just be the sweetest Bonneville.
The T100 is the smallest bike to wear the Triumph Bonneville badge.
It's also the most affordable.
But it's still got tons of character.
As well as an exceedingly friendly temperament.
Like other modern Triumphs, it's a beautifully made machine.
With plenty of clear instrumentation.
And classic looks that sell, but never oversell the retro styling.
The Bonneville T100 retails for just over $10,000.
This makes it cheap by Triumph standards.
And cheap compared to its Bonneville brothers like the T120 and the Bobber.
2021 Triumph Bonneville T100: The Baby Bonne is just right
